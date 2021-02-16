Kasberg chooses Shawnee State

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 was a very big day in the life of Washington High School senior, Julianne Kasberg.

Not only did she sign a letter of intent to attend Shawnee State University, but, on the same day, she was adopted.

And so, a new chapter begins.

Kasberg will continue her education and her athletic career as a member of the Bears’ swim team.

“I visited Ashland University, Wilmington College and Shawnee State University,” Kasberg said. “Ashland was the furthest away. I did not really like its living situation, so, I was deciding between Wilmington and Shawnee State University.

“Wilmington is a private college and they are (Division III), so they can’t offer athletic scholarships, so that’s why I decided on Shawnee State,” Kasberg said. “Because I wanted to swim somewhere.”

As for education, Kasberg said, “I’m going into nursing.”

Every so often, a student-athlete is coached by one of their parents, and that was the case with Kasberg.

“I’ve had (my mother) as my coach since I was little,” Kasberg said. “She also coached the YMCA team which I was a part of when I was a little bit younger. It’s been, overall, a really good experience.

“I’m excited to have Gerald (Cadogan) as a coach,” Kasberg said. “I’m really comfortable with him.”

Kasberg spoke about attending Washington City Schools.

“I think my experience in Court House schools in general has been really pretty good,” Kasberg said. “I’ve enjoyed having Mr. (Tracy) Rose as my principal and Mrs. (Beth) Day as my (assistant)-principal. They’ve been really good. I’ve enjoyed all of my teachers.

“I especially like English,” Kasberg said. “I like Mr. (George) Frederick and I also liked my 10th grade teacher, Mrs. (Brooke) Mohr a lot. I super-like English, so, if I wasn’t going into nursing, I’d probably (look) to be an English teacher.

“I’m a little bit of a procrastinator, but, hopefully I’ll be okay in terms of getting all of my homework done,” Kasberg said. “As far as swim goes, I’m really excited. Hopefully, it will go alright.”

Kasberg thanked her mom (Katie) and her grandparents (Joe and Kay Kasberg).

“I would like to thank them, because they’ve had a lot to do with my success,” Kasberg said. “They’ve been really involved with me, ever since I was super-duper little. I pretty much owe it all to them and all of my educators and things. I’ve really enjoyed having my mom as a coach.”

“Julie’s been swimming since she was seven,” Katie Kasberg said. “One of the reasons I think she’ll be really successful at Shawnee is that we kind of built that Y(MCA) program as she was coming up through it. So, to watch Shawnee building a program, it’s going to be something that’s she really familiar with, that process and how that building goes. She’s really excited to go.”

Gerald Cadogan, now the Shawnee State swim coach, formerly held that position at Portsmouth High School.

“I came in contact with Washington Court House and their team,” Cadogan said. “They had some phenomenal, phenomenal swimmers. I reached out to Kate and asked her about her daughter and Ty (Rose) and if they would be interested in swimming (after high school). I got them on campus for a visit and showed them what opportunities they would be afforded at Shawnee State. I’m glad to have them on board.

“Two years ago, I was graciously gifted with the opportunity to be the coach and that was our building year,” Cadogan said. “This year was our inaugural year of competing. We’ve had six regular season meets and (we recently) finished our conference championship.

“I’m so excited to have them and they will make a splash and have an impact in year one,” Cadogan said. “Julianne will do breaststroke and maybe some IM (individual medley).”

Washington High School senior Julianne Kasberg on Feb. 10, 2021 signed a letter of intent to attend Shawnee State University where she will continue her education and athletic career as a member of the Bears’ swim team. Joining Kasberg (seated in the middle) are her mother, Katie Kasberg (standing), and her new coach from Shawnee State, Gerald Cadogan (standing), as well as her grandparents, Kay Kasberg and Joe Kasberg (seated). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Julieanne-Kasberg-signs-pic-1.jpg Washington High School senior Julianne Kasberg on Feb. 10, 2021 signed a letter of intent to attend Shawnee State University where she will continue her education and athletic career as a member of the Bears’ swim team. Joining Kasberg (seated in the middle) are her mother, Katie Kasberg (standing), and her new coach from Shawnee State, Gerald Cadogan (standing), as well as her grandparents, Kay Kasberg and Joe Kasberg (seated). Kasberg https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_Julieanne-Kasberg-mug-1.jpg Kasberg