Ohio Boys High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (13) 16-0 172

2, Cin. St. Xavier (3) 15-2 151

3, Cin. Moeller (1) 15-4 118

4, Centerville (2) 18-3 112

5, Cin. Elder 16-3 107

6, Gahanna Lincoln 16-2 95

7, Westerville Cent. 16-2 78

8, Cle. St. Ignatius 14-4 31

9, Thomas Worthington 16-4 30

10, Lakewood St. Edward 12-4 24

(tie), Can. McKinley 12-5 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 19. Massillon Jackson 18. Fairfield 13.

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (16) 16-2 180

2, Lima Shawnee (1) 18-1 160

3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 17-0 130

4, Struthers 18-0 89

5, Rossford 19-1 81

6, Cin. Woodward 17-3 68

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 17-1 67

8, Vincent Warren 15-2 65

9, Akr. Buchtel 14-3 48

10, Hamilton Ross 19-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 20. Circleville Logan Elm 18. Cin. McNicholas 15. Waverly 12.

DIVISION III

1, Worthington Christian (15) 20-1 180

2, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (2) 20-0 146

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 15-0 122

4, Sardinia Eastern (1) 19-1 113

5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8-2 94

6, Fredericktown 19-1 88

7, Beverly Ft. Frye 16-2 74

8, Cin. Taft 11-4 41

9, Wheelersburg 19-1 39

10, Proctorville Fairland 14-4 21

(tie), Ottawa-Glandorf 16-4 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 20. Frankfort Adena 16. Cin. Summit Country Day 13. Johnstown-Monroe 12.

DIVISION IV

1, New Madison Tri-Village (7) 21-0 165

2, Antwerp (6) 18-1 162

3, Ottoville (1) 18-2 139

4, Columbus Grove 17-2 96

5, McDonald 19-1 79

6, New Boston Glenwood 17-2 75

7, Cin. College Prep (1) 10-1 68

(tie), Cedarville (1) 17-1 68

9, Botkins 19-3 66

10, Richmond Hts. (3) 10-4 55

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. Glouster Trimble 20.