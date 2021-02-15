High School Basketball Scores

Saturday, Feb. 13 Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arcadia 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30

Ashland Crestview 48, Collins Western Reserve 23

Attica Seneca E. 63, Bucyrus Wynford 52

Baltimore Liberty Union 71, Amanda-Clearcreek 28

Bishop Ready 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32

Brookfield 60, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Bryan 43, Liberty Center 34

Burton Berkshire 38, Southington Chalker 33

Cambridge 68, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 27

Canal Fulton Northwest 60, Akr. Manchester 17

Canal Winchester 61, Worthington Kilbourne 50

Carey 50, Morral Ridgedale 25

Chillicothe 50, Cols. KIPP 31

Circleville 56, Circleville Logan Elm 27

Cle. VASJ 46, Wickliffe 36

Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Beechcroft 19

Cols. Grandview Hts. 48, Tree of Life 38

Columbus Grove 75, Pandora-Gilboa 19

Convoy Crestview 50, Van Wert 43

Cornerstone Christian 46, Perry 42

Cory-Rawson 45, Sycamore Mohawk 24

Danville 56, Sparta Highland 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 37, Zanesville Maysville 32

Dublin Coffman 59, Cols. Upper Arlington 40

Gates Mills Hawken 52, Chagrin Falls 36

Glouster Trimble 77, Chillicothe Unioto 36

Granville 60, Logan 27

Independence 49, Fairview 41

Jefferson Area 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 27

Kirtland 41, Cuyahoga Hts. 34

Lakeside Danbury 52, Sandusky St. Mary 43

Lancaster Fairfield Union 69, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 26

Leetonia 54, Heartland Christian 36

Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Mogadore 54

Lima Sr. 44, Tol. Whitmer 41

Lyndhurst Brush 70, Solon 61

Malvern 54, Salineville Southern 46

Mansfield Sr. 37, Mt. Vernon 28

Marion Harding 94, Ontario 50

Marion Pleasant 72, Galion 42

Massillon Tuslaw 52, Dalton 41

McConnelsville Morgan 45, Coshocton 18

Miami Trace 57, Hillsboro 46

Minerva 75, Louisville Aquinas 40

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Dola Hardin Northern 40

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 74, Mineral Ridge 30

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 99, Bucyrus 10

Norwalk 45, Tiffin Columbian 25

Notre Dame Academy 57, Tol. St. Ursula 25

Orrville 52, West Salem Northwestern 41

Ottoville 58, Arlington 30

Richmond Edison 59, Wellsville 39

S. Webster 64, Beaver Eastern 46

Salem 41, Carrollton 20

Smithville 36, Lucas 35

Sugar Grove Berne Union 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 38

Sugarcreek Garaway 43, Navarre Fairless 41

Trotwood-Madison 63, Spring. Shawnee 13

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 48, E. Can. 45

Wauseon 55, Edgerton 30

Whitehall-Yearling 44, Cols. Independence 23

Willard 54, Hilliard Darby 37

Youngs. East 67, Youngs. Chaney High School 33

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Canfield 57, Hudson 35

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 37, Eastlake North 26

Grafton Midview 48, Brunswick 42

Green 76, Willoughby S. 39

Lakewood 50, Euclid 47

Louisville 67, Youngs. Boardman 46

Madison 75, Austintown Fitch 40

Marietta 49, Uniontown Lake 48

Medina 63, Twinsburg 19

New Philadelphia 49, Chardon 42, 2OT

Painesville Riverside 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 24

Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Kent Roosevelt 14

Region 2

N. Ridgeville 49, Elyria 33

Parma 73, Garfield Hts. 47

Wadsworth 44, N. Royalton 21

Wooster 59, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 30

Region 4

Beavercreek 40, Sidney 39

Centerville 61, Riverside Stebbins 10

Cin. Colerain 57, Harrison 44

Cin. St. Ursula 70, Mt. Orab Western Brown 40

Cin. Turpin 63, Milford 59

Huber Hts. Wayne 88, Springfield 17

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55, Fairfield 25

Loveland 63, Cin. Anderson 27

Morrow Little Miami 48, Cin. Sycamore 39

New Carlisle Tecumseh 69, Xenia 32

Vandalia Butler 51, Troy 43

Division II

Region 8

Cin. Wyoming 42, Cin. Summit Country Day 41

Eaton 61, Bellefontaine 42

Germantown Valley View 67, Day. Thurgood Marshall 18

Greenville 49, Urbana 37

Hamilton Ross 41, Goshen 20

Kettering Alter 45, Brookville 20

Lima Shawnee 63, Trotwood-Madison 13

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, Cin. Woodward 25

Division III

Region 11

Albany Alexander 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 18

Beverly Ft. Frye 60, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21

Chesapeake 37, S. Point 30, OT

Frankfort Adena 47, Reedsville Eastern 39

Leesburg Fairfield 73, Ironton Rock Hill 42

Lynchburg-Clay 51, Ironton 40

McDermott Scioto NW 42, Minford 27

New Lexington 58, Crooksville 27

Oak Hill 52, Chillicothe Huntington 33

Portsmouth W. 48, Southeastern 37

Proctorville Fairland 52, Lucasville Valley 22

Sardinia Eastern Brown 64, W. Union 14

Seaman N. Adams 58, Portsmouth 26

Stewart Federal Hocking 70, Piketon 52

Williamsport Westfall 48, Nelsonville-York 37

Region 12

Anna 44, Jamestown Greeneview 24

Casstown Miami E. 56, Day. Christian 38

Cin. Gamble Montessori 50, Batavia Clermont NE 37

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 52, Bethel-Tate 46

Cin. Mariemont 46, Cin. Taft 40

Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Reading 11

Georgetown 45, Cin. Seven Hills 40

Milton-Union 45, New Paris National Trail 35

Tipp City Bethel 58, Camden Preble Shawnee 43

W. Liberty-Salem 77, Day. Meadowdale 14

Waynesville 57, Spring. Greenon 29

Division IV

Region 16

Bradford 47, Newton Local 35

Cin. Country Day 77, Hamilton New Miami 7

Fayetteville-Perry 44, Franklin Middletown Christian 40

Felicity-Franklin 34, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 32

Ft. Loramie 74, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7

New Madison Tri-Village 82, Day. Christian 16

Sidney Fairlawn 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

Spring. Cath. Cent. 53, S. Charleston SE 29

Saturday, Feb. 13 Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Buchtel 70, Akr. North 44

Albany Alexander 52, Bidwell River Valley 27

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Circleville 35

Antwerp 61, Sherwood Fairview 50

Archbold 46, Napoleon 45

Ashland 57, Lexington 42

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 46

Attica Seneca E. 71, Sycamore Mohawk 60

Beavercreek 44, Springboro 43

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 59, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 56

Bellevue 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 51

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Mansfield Madison 34

Belmont Union Local 47, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Bishop Ready 70, Cols. Patriot Prep 38

Blanchester 58, Williamsburg 57

Bluffton 64, Kenton 56

Botkins 70, New Knoxville 26

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 75, Lisbon Beaver 61

Can. Glenoak 61, Youngs. Boardman 46

Cardington-Lincoln 64, Utica 54

Carey 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38

Casstown Miami E. 44, Tipp City Bethel 42

Centerville 55, Lakewood St. Edward 44

Cin. Turpin 49, Lebanon 48

Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Loveland 41

Circleville Logan Elm 47, Baltimore Liberty Union 45

Cle. St. Ignatius 61, Rossford 45

Clyde 61, Port Clinton 53

Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Cols. Independence 36

Columbus Grove 62, Miller City 35

Continental 39, Holgate 23

Crestline 51, Bucyrus Wynford 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Sheffield Brookside 28

Dalton 71, Doylestown Chippewa 70

Day. Dunbar 81, Trotwood-Madison 68

Day. Oakwood 77, Fairborn 55

Delphos Jefferson 71, Elida 63

Dola Hardin Northern 51, Cory-Rawson 42

Dublin Jerome 64, Cols. Eastmoor 39

Findlay 67, Tiffin Columbian 58

Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Hamler Patrick Henry 47

Fostoria 66, Bloomdale Elmwood 59

Fremont St. Joseph 61, Arcadia 25

Ft. Loramie 55, St. Marys Memorial 43

Granville 60, Logan 27

Granville Christian 64, Shekinah Christian 39

Grove City Christian 56, Corning Miller 47

Groveport-Madison 68, Grove City 62

Heartland Christian 69, Kinsman Badger 65

Hilliard Bradley 64, Hilliard Darby 11

Hilliard Davidson 73, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67

Hillsboro 64, Miami Trace 58, OT

Jeromesville Hillsdale 58, New London 53

Lancaster 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Fairfield Christian 29

Latham Western 49, Beaver Eastern 38

Leetonia 51, Southington Chalker 27

Lewistown Indian Lake 83, Waynesfield-Goshen 63

Lima Cent. Cath. 71, Celina 37

Lima Sr. 55, Tol. Cent. Cath. 44

Louisville 66, Mineral Ridge 51

Lucas 63, Plymouth 51

Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, E. Can. 42, OT

Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Russia 43

Martins Ferry 81, Richmond Edison 43

Marysville 55, Richwood N. Union 44

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 73, N. Lewisburg Triad 53

Mentor 111, Painesville Harvey 39

Mentor Lake Cath. 59, Chesterland W. Geauga 49

Metamora Evergreen 34, Gorham Fayette 31

Millersport 61, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38

Mt. Orab Western Brown 53, Harrison 43

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, Vanlue 36

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 81, Morral Ridgedale 34

New Bremen 45, Arcanum 42

New Paris National Trail 59, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55

New Richmond 47, Goshen 46

New Riegel 75, Lakeside Danbury 47

Newark 66, Heath 46

Newton Local 68, Bradford 63

Norwalk 56, Sandusky Perkins 53, OT

Norwalk St. Paul 64, Oberlin Firelands 61

Old Fort 85, Kansas Lakota 28

Ontario 65, Mansfield Sr. 54

Oregon Stritch 90, Bryan 51

Ottoville 65, Leipsic 40

Oxford Talawanda 66, Eaton 48

Painesville Riverside 90, Kirtland 87

Pandora-Gilboa 44, Ft. Jennings 40

Paulding 52, Ada 48

Pemberville Eastwood 65, Sandusky 50

Pioneer N. Central 72, Montpelier 68

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Reynoldsburg 60

Rockford Parkway 79, Spencerville 63

Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Gates Mills Hawken 41

S. Adams, Ind. 59, Ft. Recovery 43

S. Point 70, Chesapeake 44

STVM 73, Lyndhurst Brush 49

Salem 46, Minerva 45

Salineville Southern 62, E. Palestine 33

Shelby 98, Galion 40

Sidney Fairlawn 38, Sidney Lehman 35

South 62, Cols. Wellington 56

St. Clairsville 70, E. Liverpool 66

St. Paris Graham 56, Bellefontaine 43

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 61, Bellaire 40

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Lore City Buckeye Trail 45

Sylvania Northview 87, Tol. Rogers 56

Thomas Worthington 87, Cle. Benedictine 61

Tiffin Calvert 60, Sandusky St. Mary 48

Tol. Christian 51, Collins Western Reserve 45

Tol. Ottawa Hills 31, Stryker 19

Toronto 47, New Matamoras Frontier 41

Twinsburg 46, Chagrin Falls 45

Upper Sandusky 79, Bucyrus 50

Van Buren 45, Kalida 35

Van Wert 54, Ottawa-Glandorf 53, OT

Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Arlington 60

Vandalia Butler 55, Clayton Northmont 52

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 47, Malvern 43

Wapakoneta 51, Coldwater 47

Warren JFK 53, Warren Harding 46

Warsaw River View 65, Danville 46

Wauseon 54, Pettisville 29

West Salem Northwestern 85, Orrville 60

Westerville Cent. 54, Cols. DeSales 50

Westerville N. 70, Zanesville 39

Williamsport Westfall 50, Southeastern 48

Wooster Triway 76, Akr. Manchester 34

Worthington Kilbourne 58, Sunbury Big Walnut 47

Xenia 76, Yellow Springs 67

Youngs. Liberty 65, Brookfield 42

Youngs. Mooney 45, Can. Cent. Cath. 32