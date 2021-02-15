McClain rallies, tops Blue Lions, 44-39

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lions boys varsity basketball team played a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Friday, Feb. 12.

The Tigers had to rally from a halftime deficit to post a 44-39 victory.

Washington sophomore Tanner Lemaster was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points. He had a double-double with a game-high 12 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Sophomore Raliegh Haithcock hit two threes for six points. He had two assists and three steals.

Senior Micai Claggett scored six points and led the game with eight assists and shared the game lead of three steals with freshman teammate John Wall.

For the Tigers, junior Kendyll Toney led with 13 points. He hit three three-point baskets and led McClain with eight rebounds.

Junior Braden Wright scored 12 points and also contributed five rebounds.

Toney, Wright and junior Preston Saunders each had two assists. Senior Lyle White, junior Wesley Potts and Saunders each had two steals.

McClain led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, Washington had pulled in front, 21-18.

The turning point was the third quarter, where McClain scored 19 points to 12 for the Blue Lions, setting the score at 37-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final stanza, McClain had seven points to six for Washington.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to travel to Eastern Brown Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Washington is scheduled to play in the Sectional tournament at Circleville High School Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

McClain is scheduled to host Jackson Tuesday and play in the Sectional tournament at New Lexington High School Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 12 9 12 6 — 39

Mc 13 5 19 7 — 44

WASHINGTON — John Wall 1-0-2; Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Karson Runk 0-0-0; Micai Claggett 3-0-6; Titus Lotz 0 (1)-0-3; Raleigh Haithcock 0 (2)-0-6; Traeton Johnson 1-0-2; Tanner Lemaster 7 (1)-1-18; Isaiah Haithcock 1-0-2. TOTALS — 13 (4)-1-39. Free throw shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Three-point field goals: R. Haithcock, 2; Lotz, Lemaster. Field goal shooting: 17 of 43 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 18 for 22 percent. Points in transition: 7. Points off turnovers: 12. Second chance points: 3. Points in the paint: 22. Rebounds: 28 (7 offensive). Assists: 14. Deflections: 12. Steals: 10. Blocked shots: 3. Turnovers: 19. Personal fouls: 18. Charges taken: 0.

McCLAIN — Preson Saunders 1 (1)-0-5; Lyle White 0-0-0; Camden Closson 3-0-6; Isaac Carroll 0-0-0; Braden Wright 3-6-12; Kendyll Toney 2 (3)-0-13; Wesley Potts 3-2-8; Christopher Starkey 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (4)-8-44. Free throw shooting: 8 of 13 for 62 percent. Three-point field goals: Toney, 3; Saunders. Field goal shooting: 16 of 41 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Points in transition: 12. Points off turnovers: 18. Second chance points: 8. Points in the paint: 20. Rebounds: 26 (10 offensive). Assists: 8. Deflections: 3. Steals: 8. Blocked shots: 0. Turnovers: 15. Personal fouls: 11. Charges taken: 1.