Panthers fall in OT to Hillsboro

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Hillsboro Indians for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Indians were looking to secure at least a share of the FAC title with a victory.

The Panthers made sure Hillsboro had to earn the title and battled the Indians to a tie after four quarters.

Hillsboro erupted for 20 points in the overtime period to take the win, 64-58.

Senior Ryan Scott was the game’s leading scorer for Hillsboro with 23 points. He connected for five of Hillsboro’s 10 three-point baskets.

Senior Jakwon Clark had three threes and finished with 17 points for the Indians.

Senior Logan Rodgers led the Panthers with 20 points, including three threes, six rebounds and a game-high four assists. He also blocked one shot.

Senior Braden Osborne hit two threes and finished with 12 points. He had four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

Senior Cameron Moore connected for three three-point baskets and a total of 12 points. He had a game-high four steals and also had three assists.

“We missed our chance (to take the win) in regulation,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “The team that scores first in overtime has a pretty big advantage.

“The kids are still working hard,” Pittser said. “We’re still trying to achieve what we can. We’ve got a long layoff upcoming, so, we’ll try and keep the kids sharp and hopefully we’ll play well at Logan Elm (in the Sectional tournament).”

The Panthers had a good start to the game, leading 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Hillsboro countered in the second quarter, scoring 19 points to seven for the Panthers to take a 26-21 halftime lead.

The game stayed close in the third quarter with the Panthers hitting for 11 points to 10 for the Indians. Hillsboro led 36-32 after three periods.

In the fourth quarter, Miami Trace scored 12 points to eight for Hillsboro, sending the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, Hillsboro hit three quick three-point baskets and scored a total of 20 points to 14 for the Panthers for the 64-58 final.

Hillsboro is now 9-1 in the FAC, 18-2 overall.

The Panthers are now 5-8 overall, 3-6 in the FAC. A second game against Chillicothe has been cancelled.

Miami Trace’s next game is Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Sectional tournament at Logan Elm High School. The Panthers are seeded No. 15 and Logan Elm is the No. 2 seed.

Hillsboro, now winners of 14 games in a row, is the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will host Gallia Academy (No. 14 seed) Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 14 7 11 12 14 — 58

H 7 19 10 8 20 — 64

MIAMI TRACE — Logan Rodgers 4 (3)-3-20; Braden Osborne 3 (2)-0-12; Cameron Moore 1 (3)-1-12; Andrew Guthrie 3-1-7; Ethan Steele 2-0-4; Dylan Bernard 0 (1)-0-3; Hayden Hunter 0-0-0; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (9)-5-58. Free throw shooting: 5 of 10 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Rodgers, 3; Moore, 3; Osborne, 2; Bernard. Field goal shooting: 22 of 48 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 9 of 21 for 42 percent. Rebounds: 28 (7 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 9. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 18. Personal fouls: 17. Bench points: 14. Second chance points: 7. Points off turnovers: 11.

HILLSBORO — Ryan Scott 1 (5)-6-23; Jakwon Clark 3 (3)-2-17; Brad Miller 4-0-8; Hunter Price 0 (1)-5-8; Quintin Captain 0-4-4; Lawton Parry 0 (1)-1-4; Nick Lewis 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (10)-18-64. Free throw shooting: 18 of 23 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Scott, 5; Clark, 3; Price, Parry. Field goal shooting: 18 of 52 for 34 percennt. Three-point field goal shooting: 10 of 30 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 27 (11 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 10. Blocked shots: 0. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 4. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 11.

Stats by Cory Patton