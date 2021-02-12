Dodgers could defer money if Bauer opts out

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer is guaranteed $40 million if he opts out after one season and $75 million if he opts out after two seasons from his $102 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But if the 30-year-old right-hander opts out after one season, a large amount of his money would be deferred.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner receives a $10 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Thursday, payable in equal installments on March 1 and July 1, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

He gets a $28 million salary this year, all payable on Nov. 1, and $32 million in each of the final two seasons.

If he opts out after this year, he would receive a $2 million buyout, but the Dodgers would be able to defer $20 million of his 2021 salary without interest and pay that money in $2 million installments each Dec. 1 from 2031-40.

If he opts out after 2022, he would receive a $15 million buyout.

Bauer has a limited no-trade provision that requires his consent to be dealt to an American League team from opening day through the All-Star Game. He has a contingent limited no-trade provision for the rest of each season requiring his approval to be dealt to an AL team if he is an All-Star, has thrown more than 80 innings before the All-Star Game or pitches at least one inning in each start before the All-Star Game.

If he is released for lack of skill during the contract, he has the right to choose whether money owed in future years of the contract is a salary or a buyout. If it is a buyout, that means another team can’t sign Bauer for the major league minimum and the Dodgers must pay the difference between the minimum and money Bauer is receiving under this contract.