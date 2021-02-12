Big Cats girls show growth, improvment in 2020

The U-12 Big Cats girls showed tremendous growth and improvement during the 2020 fall season.

They finished the season with a record of 1-7. The team was coached by Sean Abbott and Lisa Wilt.

“Unfortunately our record doesn’t reflect the effort these girls put forth this season,” head coach Sean Abbott said. “We scored a goal in almost every game, but I was most impressed with the effort they put forth on defense.”

The team worked hard this year with a focus on playing aggressively, winning battles, and learning to play as a team in the correct positions.

“The girls all fought very hard in winning battles and playing with an aggressive mentality,” assistant coach Lisa Wilt said. “The girls showed mental toughness and continued to put forth 110-percent effort throughout the entire season.”

“At the end of the season, we were a much better team than at the start. The growth has to do with the attitude the girls showed. The more we practice and continue to work at home I know this group of girls can be a really good soccer team,” Abbott said. “Unfortunately we had to deal with a few quarantines so we weren’t able to have a complete roster for the entire season.

“I’m looking forward to next season to continue to work with these girls and see the heights they can reach,” Abbot said. “All of the girls on this team have great potential if they continue to put their minds to their goals, not just in soccer, but also as leaders in life. Many thanks to Lisa for her support and to our awesome group of parents for their positive attitudes.”

The U-12 Big Cats 2020 girls soccer team (front, l-r); Abby Huff, Celia Morrison, Emily Parsley, Tillie Abbott, Bri Robinette, Molly Wilt, Emma Hoppes; (back, l-r); Head Coach Sean Abbott, Molly Whiteside, Elyse Day, Emma Hagler, Ella Butts, Paige Fitzgerald, Addison Krape, Lily Siler, and Coach Lisa Wilt. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_U-12-Big-Cats-girls-soccer-team-pic.jpg The U-12 Big Cats 2020 girls soccer team (front, l-r); Abby Huff, Celia Morrison, Emily Parsley, Tillie Abbott, Bri Robinette, Molly Wilt, Emma Hoppes; (back, l-r); Head Coach Sean Abbott, Molly Whiteside, Elyse Day, Emma Hagler, Ella Butts, Paige Fitzgerald, Addison Krape, Lily Siler, and Coach Lisa Wilt. Courtesy photo