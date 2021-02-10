Panthers win close games with Blue Lion j-v, frosh

The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and junior-varsity basketball teams played at Miami Trace High School Saturday, Feb. 6.

Miami Trace won the j-v game, 45-41.

The Panthers won the freshman game, 40-38 in double overtime.

In the j-v game, Miami Trace’s Wes May was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points.

Eli Fliehman scored 12 points, Austin Boedecker had nine points, Garrett Guess scored six, Shay Salyers had two points and Braeden Morris scored one.

For the Blue Lion j-v squad, Isaiah Haithcock and John Wall both scored 13 points.

Brayden May scored 11, A.J. Dallmayer scored three and Noah Hicks had one point.

For the Panthers, Guess had two three-point baskets, while Fliehman and May each hit one.

For Washington, May had two threes, with Wall and Haithcock each connecting for one.

Miami Trace led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Panthers held a lead of 23-11.

After three quarters of play, Miami Trace was on top, 31-22.

At the free throw line, the Blue Lions were 13 of 27 for 48 percent. Miami Trace was 9 of 15 at the line for 60 percent.

In the freshman contest, Washington’s Bryce Yeazel was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points.

Gabe Tayese and Coleden May both had six points for the Blue Lions, Blake Bagheri scored four, Logan Presley had two points and Garrett Rickman scored one.

For the Panthers, Brady Armstrong led with 18 points.

Austin Boedecker scored 10 points, Bryson Osborne and Garrett Guess each scored five points and Eli Fliehman scored two.

For the Panthers, Armstrong hit four three-point shots, while Osborne and Guess each made one.

For the Blue Lions, Yeazel made three three-point field goals.

Mimai Trace held a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, Miami Trace led, 18-13.

The Blue Lions rallied, scoring 14 points in the third quarter to seven for the Panthers to take a 27-25 lead.

Washington scored six points in the fourth quarter while the Panthers scored eight, tying the game, 33-33 at the end of regulation.

Both teams scored two points in the first overtime period.

The Panthers had five points in the second overtime to three for the Blue Lions.

Miami Trace was 4 of 7 from the foul line for 57 percent and Washington was 5 of 10 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.