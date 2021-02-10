MT j-v girls beat Washington

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Washington Lady Lions basketball teams visited Miami Trace High School for games against their close rivals.

In the junior-varsity game, Miami Trace won, 27-8.

Only two quarters were played due to the number of available players for Washington.

Audrey Craig led the game in scoring for Miami Trace with eight points.

Hillary McCoy scored seven, Lilly Workman had six points, Jessee Stewart scored four and Lorelei King had two points.

Lindsey Bunch led Washington with six points and Alizae Ryan scored two.

Miami Trace led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington was 2 of 4 from the free throw line and Miami Trace was 4 of 6.

Stewart hit the game’s only three-point field goal.