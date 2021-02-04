Hillsboro wins FAC boys bowling title

The Frontier Athletic Conference recently concluded the conference portion of the boys’ bowling schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Hillsboro won the FAC with a record of 14-1.

Miami Trace placed second at 12-3, followed by Jackson at 9-6.

Chillicothe was fourth at 7-8, followed by Washington at 3-12 and McClain at 0-15.

The FAC Bowler of the Year is Shawn Woodyard of Jackson with an average score of 223.63.

Three student-athletes from Miami Trace earned First Team, All-FAC honors.

Connor Collins had an average of 214.40; Jake Manbevers (203.77) and Jaden Brown (196.72).

From Hillsboro, Hunter Springer (219.38), Zach Ison (217.12) and Jawaun Jones (200.24) complete the First Team for boys bowling for 2020-21.