Miami Trace wins j-v game against McClain

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team hosted the j-v team from McClain High School Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Miami Trace won the game, 27-18.

Hillary McCoy led the game in scoring for Miami Trace with 10 points.

Jessee Stewart scored eight points, connecting on two three-point field goals; Audrey Craig scored six points and Sidney Payton had one point.

For McClain, Lily Barnes scored nine points, Jaden McCoy scored five points (hitting one three) and Kaitlyn Jett and Haylee Havens both chipped in two points.

Miami Trace had to rally from a 10-8 deficit at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers held McClain scoreless in the second quarter to go in front 18-10 at halftime.

McClain had three points in the third quarter to two for Miami Trace.

The Lady Panthers scored seven points in the fourth quarter to five for McClain.

Miami Trace was 1 of 4 from the free throw line, while McClain was 5 of 9 at the stripe for 55 percent.

Miami Trace made 12 of 34 field goal attempts for 35 percent while McClain made 6 of 21 shots from the floor for 29 percent.

Miami Trace will host the Lady Lions of Washington High School Saturday at noon, followed by the varsity game.