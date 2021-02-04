Lady Lions fall to Logan, 51-47

The Washington Lady Blue Lion basketball team hosted the team from Logan High School for a non-conference game Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Logan won the game, 51-47.

Washington junior Jeleeya Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. She hit one three and was 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

Junior Aaralyne Estep had nine points (with one three); senior Emily Semler scored seven points, sophomore Allie Mongold hit two threes for six points and senior Mallory Hicks and freshman Calleigh Wead-Salmi both added four points.

For Logan, B. Harris was the leading scorer with 14 points.

A. Thompson scored nine and A. Dicken scored eight.

Washington led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Lady Lions led, 21-15.

The third quarter was a turning point, as Logan scored 21 points to seven for Washington, giving the visitors a 36-28 lead.

Washington scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to 15 for Logan to put the final score at 51-47.

Washington’s j-v team will play at Miami Trace Saturday at noon with the varsity game to follow.

There will then be a break and the gym will be emptied and sanitized.

Then, there will be three boys games with the Blue Lions, beginning with the freshman game at 4:30 p.m. and followed by the j-v game and then the varsity game.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 15 6 7 19 — 47

L 13 2 21 15 — 51

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 3-1-7; Aaralyne Estep 2 (1)-2-9; Allie Mongold 0 (2)-0-6; Mallory Hicks 2-0-4; Megan Sever 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 2-0-4; Jeleeya Smith 3 (1)-8-17. TOTALS — 12 (4)-11-47. Free throw shooting: 11 of 17 for 65 percent. Three-point field goals: Mongold, 2; Estep, Smith.

LOGAN — E. Guthrie 0 (1)-2-5; A. Magdich Ritchey 0-0-0; B. Harris 7-0-14; J. Wilson 1-0-2; K. Fickel 0-4-4; C. Goldsberry 1-1-3; H. Smith 0-0-0; M Visintaner 0-0-0; A. Thompson 3 (1)-0-9; A. Dicken 3-2-8; E. McKinney 0-0-0; G. Swope 1 (1)-1-6. TOTALS — 16 (3)-10-51. Free throw shooting: 10 of 23 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Guthrie, Thompson, Swope.