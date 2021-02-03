MT bowling continues winning ways

This past week (late January) has been a very busy week for the Miami Trace boys varsity bowling team, according to head coach Ron Amore Sr.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Panthers traveled to Jackson to bowl against Frontier Athletic Conference opponent the Ironmen.

Miami Trace was led by Connor Collins with a nice 278 game.

Chris Evans bowled a 212 game and Jake Manbevers had a game of 211.

Jayden Brown rolled a 196 and Brenden Major had a 193.

During the baker portion of the match, the Panthers started with a 277 game and followed with a 180 and a 1778, giving them a team total of 2,558 to Jackson’s 2,263 to win the match.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the Panthers hosted Jackson in a make-up match from an earlier cancellation.

In that match, Connor Collins rolled a 237 game; Jake Manbevers had a 236 and a 232 game; Brendan Major had games of 234 and 210; Jayden Brown had a 225 game and also a 201 and Chris Evans had a 194 game.

Miami Trace had baker game scores of 212, 213 and 226 for a total pin school record of 2,741, beating the previous record by nine pins.

Miami Trace won this match, as Jackson finished the night with a 2,429 pin total.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the Panthers traveled to Hillsboro for a conference match against the Indians.

Jake Manbevers had a 234 game, as did Brenden Major.

Chris Evans had a 231 game and Connor Collins rolled a 214.

With baker game scores of 178, 192 and 197 for the Panthers, it gave them a winning pin total of 2,608 to Hillsboro’s 2,547.

“The boys had a very nice week, winning all three matches and setting a new school record,” Amore Sr. said.

The FAC championship was scheduled for Feb. 3 at Wellston Lanes (Jackson’s home alley).

“It has been a very tough year, with all of the COVID and restrictions, but these young men have done a very good job through it all,” Amore Sr. said.

Members of the Miami Trace bowling team are pictured recently. (l-r); Chris Evans, Connor Collins, Jayden Brown, Jake Manbevers, Bryce Stuckey and Brendan Major. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_MT-boys-bowling-pic.jpg Members of the Miami Trace bowling team are pictured recently. (l-r); Chris Evans, Connor Collins, Jayden Brown, Jake Manbevers, Bryce Stuckey and Brendan Major. Courtesy photo