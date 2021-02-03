High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday Feb. 2 Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst Steele 63, Avon Lake 50

Andover Pymatuning Valley 63, Cortland Maplewood 36

Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Ashtabula St. John 42

Anna 52, Versailles 39

Apple Creek Waynedale 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 50

Ashland Crestview 67, Mansfield Christian 58

Avon 63, Westlake 45

Batavia 54, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41

Bay Village Bay 75, Parma Normandy 49

Bedford 70, Cle. Hts. 58

Bellbrook 54, Brookville 40

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 70, St. Paris Graham 54

Bellevue 38, Port Clinton 34

Bellville Clear Fork 66, Loudonville 44

Belmont Union Local 51, Barnesville 48

Berlin Hiland 61, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50

Bishop Ready 60, Marion Pleasant 43

Bristol 57, Warren Lordstown 40

Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Coshocton 42

Cambridge 47, Zanesville 43

Can. McKinley 81, Green 61

Can. South 58, Beloit W. Branch 51

Casstown Miami E. 47, Ansonia 46

Centerville 55, Springfield 45

Centerville 89, Trotwood-Madison 71

Chagrin Falls 49, Orange 38

Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Mayfield 62, OT

Chardon 83, Eastlake North 64

Cin. Dohn High School 65, Newport, Ky. 64

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Country Day 48

Cin. Indian Hill 59, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58

Cin. Madeira 63, Cin. Deer Park 55

Cin. McNicholas 55, Bishop Fenwick 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 53, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 51

Cols. DeSales 51, Bishop Hartley 33

Cols. St. Charles 50, Bishop Watterson 36

Cols. Wellington 51, Sheffield Brookside 42

Columbus Grove 62, Pandora-Gilboa 46

Cortland Lakeview 63, Hubbard 46

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 58, Cin. La Salle 30

Creston Norwayne 55, Dalton 52

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 46, Peninsula Woodridge 43

Day. Chaminade Julienne 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52

Day. Northridge 54, Granville Christian 31

DeGraff Riverside 70, Willoughby S. 66

Delaware Christian 45, Groveport Madison Christian 38

Delaware Hayes def. Westerville S., forfeit

Delphos St. John’s 52, Van Wert 48

Delta 54, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 56

Dublin Coffman 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 57

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Geneva 67

Fairview 85, Elyria Cath. 74

Ft. Jennings 61, Delphos Jefferson 36

Gahanna Lincoln 64, Reynoldsburg 50

Garfield Hts. 58, Warrensville Hts. 38

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 46

Genoa Area 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Grafton Midview 78, N. Olmsted 54

Hamilton 68, Mason 65

Hamilton New Miami 61, Miami Valley Christian Academy 43

Hartville Lake Center Christian 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 30

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 64, Can. Heritage Christian 19

Hilliard Bradley 64, Middletown Madison Senior 54

Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41

Hilliard Davidson 63, Grove City 54

Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 42

Johnstown 72, Newark Licking Valley 36

Kettering Alter 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 42

LaGrange Keystone 86, Columbia Station Columbia 78

Lancaster 60, Galloway Westland 59

Legacy Christian 63, Day. Christian 61

Liberty Center 58, N. Baltimore 34

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 70, Cin. Princeton 53

Lima Sr. 80, Mansfield Sr. 48

Lima Sr. 80, Tol. St. John’s 48

Lisbon Beaver 80, Richmond Edison 25

Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Mogadore Field 52

Logan 41, Marietta 37

Lorain 78, Maple Hts. 65

Lore City Buckeye Trail 48, E. Can. 41

Louisville Aquinas 62, Chardon NDCL 56

Madison 51, Galion 24

Mantua Crestwood 82, Orwell Grand Valley 67

Marysville 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26

Mentor 97, Brunswick 91

Metamora Evergreen 34, Edon 31

Milford Center Fairbanks 43, Mechanicsburg 31

Millersburg W. Holmes 59, Wooster Triway 58, 2OT

Mogadore 71, Akr. Springfield 49

Monroeville 75, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53

Mowrystown Whiteoak 71, Lynchburg-Clay 55

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Mineral Ridge 49

N. Royalton 56, Cle. Benedictine 45

New Madison Tri-Village 57, New Paris National Trail 34

New Philadelphia 52, Steubenville 40

Newton Falls 58, Brookfield 48

Northwestern, Pa. 60, Conneaut 30

Norwalk 58, Clyde 55

Oberlin Firelands 69, Sullivan Black River 64

Ontario 76, Bidwell River Valley 64

Parma Hts. Holy Name 58, Medina Buckeye 53

Pataskala Licking Hts. 70, Heath 64

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 79, Hebron Lakewood 39

Peebles 57, W. Union 54

Pemberville Eastwood 56, Elmore Woodmore 42

Pickerington Cent. 61, New Albany 26

Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Dublin Jerome 33

Richmond Hts. 79, Independence 60

Richwood N. Union 78, Spring. NW 53

Rossford 70, Fostoria 48

Russia 67, Bradford 57

STVM 78, Akr. Hoban 59

Salem 43, Carrollton 40

Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 93, Monclova Christian 25

Sandusky Perkins 65, Tiffin Columbian 63

Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, Waterford 42

Shadyside 71, Martins Ferry 24

Shekinah Christian 69, Northside Christian 50

Strasburg-Franklin 60, Newcomerstown 6

Strongsville 69, Wadsworth 59

Sugarcreek Garaway 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53

Thomas Worthington 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50

Tol. Christian 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37

Twinsburg 56, Aurora 43

Uhrichsville Claymont 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, OT

Uniontown Lake 65, Can. Glenoak 62

Vienna Mathews 72, Kinsman Badger 59

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Warren Harding 54, Warren Howland 47

Warren JFK 89, Atwater Waterloo 69

Waverly 68, Beaver Eastern 30

Waynesville 65, Carlisle 63, OT

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Toronto 39

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 40

Wooster 80, Copley 78, OT

Worthington Kilbourne 68, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Youngs. Liberty 59, Campbell Memorial 53

Youngs. Ursuline 51, Youngs. Mooney 32

Youngs. Valley Christian 41, Hanoverton United 37

Zanesville Maysville 63, Philo 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.

Batavia Clermont NE vs. Bethel-Tate, ccd.

Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Malvern, ppd.

Bowling Green vs. Maumee, ccd.

Bucyrus Wynford vs. Crestline, ppd.

Centerburg vs. Sparta Highland, ppd.

Cin. Sycamore vs. Fairfield, ccd.

Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Cols. Bexley, ppd.

Covington vs. Tipp City Bethel, ccd.

Danville vs. Galion Northmor, ppd.

Findlay vs. Oregon Clay, ccd.

Goshen vs. Wilmington, ccd.

Greenfield McClain vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd.

Hicksville vs. Paulding, ccd.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Athens, ppd. to Feb 15th.

McDermott Scioto NW vs. S. Webster, ppd.

Nelsonville-York vs. Pomeroy Meigs, ppd.

Oak Harbor vs. Carey, ppd.

Rayland Buckeye vs. Bridgeport, ccd.

Southeastern vs. Manchester, ppd.

Stewart Federal Hocking vs. Racine Southern, ppd.

Utica vs. Granville, ppd.

W. Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, ppd.

Washington C.H. vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ppd.

Wheeling Central, W.Va. vs. Dover, ccd.

Williamsport Westfall vs. Circleville, ppd.

Monday Feb. 1 Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany Alexander 59, Athens 32

Antwerp 44, Pioneer N. Central 33

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, New Boston Glenwood 31

Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Vincent Warren 35

Bishop Fenwick 62, Cin. Hughes 61

Bloom-Carroll 50, Tol. St. Francis 49

Bristol 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37

Bryan 50, Van Wert 44

Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Doylestown Chippewa 43

Chardon 55, Perry 52

Cin. Colerain 80, Hamilton Ross 19

Cin. Purcell Marian 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 38

Cin. Riverview East 67, Cin. Aiken 36

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 64, Andrews Osborne Academy 56

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56, Painesville Riverside 50

Cols. Beechcroft 63, Cols. Centennial 44

Columbiana 70, Lisbon David Anderson 40

Creston Norwayne 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 22

Day. Carroll 55, Trenton Edgewood 42

Day. Oakwood 54, Eaton 38

Dublin Scioto 38, Worthington Kilbourne 28

Garfield Hts. 53, Richmond Hts. 37

Garfield Hts. Trinity 53, Independence 24

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Mentor Lake Cath. 31

Girard 59, Cortland Lakeview 45

Grafton Midview 56, Amherst Steele 22

Ironton Rock Hill 45, Natoma, Kan. 8

Kettering Alter 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48

Legacy Christian 44, Day. Christian 18

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Hilliard Davidson 49

Logan 51, Chillicothe 42

Massillon Tuslaw 52, Akr. Manchester 25

Miamisburg 61, Lebanon 48

Middletown Madison Senior 37, Carlisle 28

New Madison Tri-Village 77, Clayton Northmont 28

New Middletown Spring. 39, Mineral Ridge 38

Oak Hill 54, Lucasville Valley 39

Oberlin Firelands 41, Columbia Station Columbia 37

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 49

Peninsula Woodridge 61, Ravenna 28

Perrysburg 49, Holland Springfield 41

Portsmouth W. 52, S. Webster 37

Reedsville Eastern 52, Racine Southern 26

Rocky River Lutheran W. 53, Fairview 32

Rocky River Magnificat 49, Elyria Cath. 34

Rootstown 51, Mogadore 38

Strongsville 53, Avon 31

Struthers 40, Hubbard 31

Sylvania Northview 80, Bowling Green 14

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Riverside Stebbins 31

Vandalia Butler 34, Troy Christian 27

W. Unity Hilltop 50, Edon 32

Wadsworth 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 34

Warren Harding 66, Warrensville Hts. 40

Warren Howland 73, Youngs. Liberty 51

Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, Byesville Meadowbrook 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ashland vs. New Philadelphia, ccd.

Beaver Eastern vs. Wheelersburg, ppd.

Cedarville vs. Newton Local, ccd.

Cin. Anderson vs. Harrison, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd.

Leetonia vs. Hanoverton United, ccd.

Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. Alliance, ccd.

Milton-Union vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ccd.

Parma Hts. Valley Forge vs. Columbia Station Columbia, ccd.

Piketon vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd.

Poland Seminary vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

Salineville Southern vs. Wellsville, ccd.

Sardinia Eastern Brown vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, ppd.

Shadyside vs. Barnesville, ccd.

Solon vs. Mentor, ccd.

Tipp City Bethel vs. Spring. Kenton Ridge, ccd.

Union City Mississinawa Valley vs. Houston, ppd.

Urbana vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ppd.

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. vs. Ansonia, ccd.

Wilmington vs. Batavia, ppd.

Monday Feb. 1 Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bloom-Carroll 50, Cols. DeSales 49

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Grove City Christian 39

Cin. Country Day 69, Lockland 45

Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Wyoming 50

Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 26

Cle. Hts. 74, Beachwood 59

Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Independence 65

Cols. Beechcroft 108, Cols. Centennial 51

Cols. Briggs 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 54

Cols. Linden-McKinley 68, East 54

Cols. Northland 76, Cols. Mifflin 52

Cols. Walnut Ridge 82, Cols. Eastmoor 45

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Cornerstone Christian 65

Lancaster 55, London 51

Monclova Christian 58, Jones Leadership Academy 24

Norton 52, Stow-Munroe Falls 46

South 80, West 70

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Fairfield Christian 29

Warren Lordstown 38, Girard 36

Zanesville 46, Newark Cath. 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Defiance Tinora vs. Pettisville, ccd.