High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday Feb. 2 Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst Steele 63, Avon Lake 50
Andover Pymatuning Valley 63, Cortland Maplewood 36
Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Ashtabula St. John 42
Anna 52, Versailles 39
Apple Creek Waynedale 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 50
Ashland Crestview 67, Mansfield Christian 58
Avon 63, Westlake 45
Batavia 54, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41
Bay Village Bay 75, Parma Normandy 49
Bedford 70, Cle. Hts. 58
Bellbrook 54, Brookville 40
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 70, St. Paris Graham 54
Bellevue 38, Port Clinton 34
Bellville Clear Fork 66, Loudonville 44
Belmont Union Local 51, Barnesville 48
Berlin Hiland 61, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50
Bishop Ready 60, Marion Pleasant 43
Bristol 57, Warren Lordstown 40
Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Coshocton 42
Cambridge 47, Zanesville 43
Can. McKinley 81, Green 61
Can. South 58, Beloit W. Branch 51
Casstown Miami E. 47, Ansonia 46
Centerville 55, Springfield 45
Centerville 89, Trotwood-Madison 71
Chagrin Falls 49, Orange 38
Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Mayfield 62, OT
Chardon 83, Eastlake North 64
Cin. Dohn High School 65, Newport, Ky. 64
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Country Day 48
Cin. Indian Hill 59, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58
Cin. Madeira 63, Cin. Deer Park 55
Cin. McNicholas 55, Bishop Fenwick 51
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 53, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 51
Cols. DeSales 51, Bishop Hartley 33
Cols. St. Charles 50, Bishop Watterson 36
Cols. Wellington 51, Sheffield Brookside 42
Columbus Grove 62, Pandora-Gilboa 46
Cortland Lakeview 63, Hubbard 46
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 58, Cin. La Salle 30
Creston Norwayne 55, Dalton 52
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 46, Peninsula Woodridge 43
Day. Chaminade Julienne 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52
Day. Northridge 54, Granville Christian 31
DeGraff Riverside 70, Willoughby S. 66
Delaware Christian 45, Groveport Madison Christian 38
Delaware Hayes def. Westerville S., forfeit
Delphos St. John’s 52, Van Wert 48
Delta 54, W. Unity Hilltop 28
Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 56
Dublin Coffman 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 57
Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Geneva 67
Fairview 85, Elyria Cath. 74
Ft. Jennings 61, Delphos Jefferson 36
Gahanna Lincoln 64, Reynoldsburg 50
Garfield Hts. 58, Warrensville Hts. 38
Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 46
Genoa Area 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Grafton Midview 78, N. Olmsted 54
Hamilton 68, Mason 65
Hamilton New Miami 61, Miami Valley Christian Academy 43
Hartville Lake Center Christian 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 30
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 64, Can. Heritage Christian 19
Hilliard Bradley 64, Middletown Madison Senior 54
Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41
Hilliard Davidson 63, Grove City 54
Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 42
Johnstown 72, Newark Licking Valley 36
Kettering Alter 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 42
LaGrange Keystone 86, Columbia Station Columbia 78
Lancaster 60, Galloway Westland 59
Legacy Christian 63, Day. Christian 61
Liberty Center 58, N. Baltimore 34
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 70, Cin. Princeton 53
Lima Sr. 80, Mansfield Sr. 48
Lima Sr. 80, Tol. St. John’s 48
Lisbon Beaver 80, Richmond Edison 25
Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Mogadore Field 52
Logan 41, Marietta 37
Lorain 78, Maple Hts. 65
Lore City Buckeye Trail 48, E. Can. 41
Louisville Aquinas 62, Chardon NDCL 56
Madison 51, Galion 24
Mantua Crestwood 82, Orwell Grand Valley 67
Marysville 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26
Mentor 97, Brunswick 91
Metamora Evergreen 34, Edon 31
Milford Center Fairbanks 43, Mechanicsburg 31
Millersburg W. Holmes 59, Wooster Triway 58, 2OT
Mogadore 71, Akr. Springfield 49
Monroeville 75, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53
Mowrystown Whiteoak 71, Lynchburg-Clay 55
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Mineral Ridge 49
N. Royalton 56, Cle. Benedictine 45
New Madison Tri-Village 57, New Paris National Trail 34
New Philadelphia 52, Steubenville 40
Newton Falls 58, Brookfield 48
Northwestern, Pa. 60, Conneaut 30
Norwalk 58, Clyde 55
Oberlin Firelands 69, Sullivan Black River 64
Ontario 76, Bidwell River Valley 64
Parma Hts. Holy Name 58, Medina Buckeye 53
Pataskala Licking Hts. 70, Heath 64
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 79, Hebron Lakewood 39
Peebles 57, W. Union 54
Pemberville Eastwood 56, Elmore Woodmore 42
Pickerington Cent. 61, New Albany 26
Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Dublin Jerome 33
Richmond Hts. 79, Independence 60
Richwood N. Union 78, Spring. NW 53
Rossford 70, Fostoria 48
Russia 67, Bradford 57
STVM 78, Akr. Hoban 59
Salem 43, Carrollton 40
Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 93, Monclova Christian 25
Sandusky Perkins 65, Tiffin Columbian 63
Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, Waterford 42
Shadyside 71, Martins Ferry 24
Shekinah Christian 69, Northside Christian 50
Strasburg-Franklin 60, Newcomerstown 6
Strongsville 69, Wadsworth 59
Sugarcreek Garaway 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53
Thomas Worthington 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50
Tol. Christian 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37
Twinsburg 56, Aurora 43
Uhrichsville Claymont 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, OT
Uniontown Lake 65, Can. Glenoak 62
Vienna Mathews 72, Kinsman Badger 59
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33
Warren Harding 54, Warren Howland 47
Warren JFK 89, Atwater Waterloo 69
Waverly 68, Beaver Eastern 30
Waynesville 65, Carlisle 63, OT
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Toronto 39
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 40
Wooster 80, Copley 78, OT
Worthington Kilbourne 68, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
Youngs. Liberty 59, Campbell Memorial 53
Youngs. Ursuline 51, Youngs. Mooney 32
Youngs. Valley Christian 41, Hanoverton United 37
Zanesville Maysville 63, Philo 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.
Batavia Clermont NE vs. Bethel-Tate, ccd.
Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Malvern, ppd.
Bowling Green vs. Maumee, ccd.
Bucyrus Wynford vs. Crestline, ppd.
Centerburg vs. Sparta Highland, ppd.
Cin. Sycamore vs. Fairfield, ccd.
Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Cols. Bexley, ppd.
Covington vs. Tipp City Bethel, ccd.
Danville vs. Galion Northmor, ppd.
Findlay vs. Oregon Clay, ccd.
Goshen vs. Wilmington, ccd.
Greenfield McClain vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd.
Hicksville vs. Paulding, ccd.
McArthur Vinton County vs. Athens, ppd. to Feb 15th.
McDermott Scioto NW vs. S. Webster, ppd.
Nelsonville-York vs. Pomeroy Meigs, ppd.
Oak Harbor vs. Carey, ppd.
Rayland Buckeye vs. Bridgeport, ccd.
Southeastern vs. Manchester, ppd.
Stewart Federal Hocking vs. Racine Southern, ppd.
Utica vs. Granville, ppd.
W. Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, ppd.
Washington C.H. vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ppd.
Wheeling Central, W.Va. vs. Dover, ccd.
Williamsport Westfall vs. Circleville, ppd.
Monday Feb. 1 Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany Alexander 59, Athens 32
Antwerp 44, Pioneer N. Central 33
Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, New Boston Glenwood 31
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Vincent Warren 35
Bishop Fenwick 62, Cin. Hughes 61
Bloom-Carroll 50, Tol. St. Francis 49
Bristol 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37
Bryan 50, Van Wert 44
Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Doylestown Chippewa 43
Chardon 55, Perry 52
Cin. Colerain 80, Hamilton Ross 19
Cin. Purcell Marian 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 38
Cin. Riverview East 67, Cin. Aiken 36
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 64, Andrews Osborne Academy 56
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56, Painesville Riverside 50
Cols. Beechcroft 63, Cols. Centennial 44
Columbiana 70, Lisbon David Anderson 40
Creston Norwayne 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 22
Day. Carroll 55, Trenton Edgewood 42
Day. Oakwood 54, Eaton 38
Dublin Scioto 38, Worthington Kilbourne 28
Garfield Hts. 53, Richmond Hts. 37
Garfield Hts. Trinity 53, Independence 24
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Mentor Lake Cath. 31
Girard 59, Cortland Lakeview 45
Grafton Midview 56, Amherst Steele 22
Ironton Rock Hill 45, Natoma, Kan. 8
Kettering Alter 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48
Legacy Christian 44, Day. Christian 18
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Hilliard Davidson 49
Logan 51, Chillicothe 42
Massillon Tuslaw 52, Akr. Manchester 25
Miamisburg 61, Lebanon 48
Middletown Madison Senior 37, Carlisle 28
New Madison Tri-Village 77, Clayton Northmont 28
New Middletown Spring. 39, Mineral Ridge 38
Oak Hill 54, Lucasville Valley 39
Oberlin Firelands 41, Columbia Station Columbia 37
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 49
Peninsula Woodridge 61, Ravenna 28
Perrysburg 49, Holland Springfield 41
Portsmouth W. 52, S. Webster 37
Reedsville Eastern 52, Racine Southern 26
Rocky River Lutheran W. 53, Fairview 32
Rocky River Magnificat 49, Elyria Cath. 34
Rootstown 51, Mogadore 38
Strongsville 53, Avon 31
Struthers 40, Hubbard 31
Sylvania Northview 80, Bowling Green 14
Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Riverside Stebbins 31
Vandalia Butler 34, Troy Christian 27
W. Unity Hilltop 50, Edon 32
Wadsworth 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 34
Warren Harding 66, Warrensville Hts. 40
Warren Howland 73, Youngs. Liberty 51
Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, Byesville Meadowbrook 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ashland vs. New Philadelphia, ccd.
Beaver Eastern vs. Wheelersburg, ppd.
Cedarville vs. Newton Local, ccd.
Cin. Anderson vs. Harrison, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd.
Leetonia vs. Hanoverton United, ccd.
Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. Alliance, ccd.
Milton-Union vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ccd.
Parma Hts. Valley Forge vs. Columbia Station Columbia, ccd.
Piketon vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd.
Poland Seminary vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
Salineville Southern vs. Wellsville, ccd.
Sardinia Eastern Brown vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, ppd.
Shadyside vs. Barnesville, ccd.
Solon vs. Mentor, ccd.
Tipp City Bethel vs. Spring. Kenton Ridge, ccd.
Union City Mississinawa Valley vs. Houston, ppd.
Urbana vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ppd.
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. vs. Ansonia, ccd.
Wilmington vs. Batavia, ppd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bloom-Carroll 50, Cols. DeSales 49
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Grove City Christian 39
Cin. Country Day 69, Lockland 45
Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Wyoming 50
Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 26
Cle. Hts. 74, Beachwood 59
Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Independence 65
Cols. Beechcroft 108, Cols. Centennial 51
Cols. Briggs 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 54
Cols. Linden-McKinley 68, East 54
Cols. Northland 76, Cols. Mifflin 52
Cols. Walnut Ridge 82, Cols. Eastmoor 45
Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Cornerstone Christian 65
Lancaster 55, London 51
Monclova Christian 58, Jones Leadership Academy 24
Norton 52, Stow-Munroe Falls 46
South 80, West 70
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Fairfield Christian 29
Warren Lordstown 38, Girard 36
Zanesville 46, Newark Cath. 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Defiance Tinora vs. Pettisville, ccd.