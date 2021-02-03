The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Lakewood St. Edward (10) 11-1 156

2, Cin. Moeller (3) 12-4 145

3, Massillon Jackson (1) 15-1 121

4, Cin. Elder 14-2 108

5, Gahanna Lincoln 12-1 97

6, Mentor (3) 8-0 88

7, Cin. St. Xavier (1) 12-2 87

8, Hilliard Bradley 11-2 44

9, Huber Hts. Wayne 10-2 36

10, Centerville (1) 9-4 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 24. Thomas Worthington 18. Pickerington N. 18. Lima Sr. 13.

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (13) 12-2 170

2, Lima Shawnee (1) 15-1 141

3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3) 13-0 136

4, Rossford (1) 14-0 112

5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 13-0 104

6, Vincent Warren 11-1 80

7, Hamilton Ross 16-2 46

8, Akr. Buchtel 10-2 45

9, Struthers 14-0 43

10, Warrensville Hts. 12-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 30. Trotwood-Madison 17. Thornville Sheridan 13. Circleville Logan Elm 12. Hillsboro 12.

DIVISION III

1, Worthington Christian (11) 16-1 176

2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 7-1 130

3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1) 16-0 116

(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 9-0 116

5, Sardinia Eastern 16-1 79

6, Wheelersburg 15-0 73

7, Fredericktown 15-1 57

8, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-2 48

9, Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3 39

10, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 13-3 32

(tie) Cin. Taft 9-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Collins Western Reserve 20. Frankfort Adena 19. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 18. Richwood N. Union (1) 18. Johnstown-Monroe 12.

DIVISION IV

1, New Boston Glenwood (7) 15-1 138

2, Columbus Grove (4) 12-1 137

3, Antwerp 14-1 136

4, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 18-0 123

5, Ottoville 14-2 115

6, Cin. College Prep 8-1 67

7, McDonald 14-0 62

8, Richmond Hts. (2) 7-4 47

9, Botkins (1) 15-3 36

10, Tol. Christian 12-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 33. Glouster Trimble 28. Malvern 15.