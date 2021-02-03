The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Lakewood St. Edward (10) 11-1 156
2, Cin. Moeller (3) 12-4 145
3, Massillon Jackson (1) 15-1 121
4, Cin. Elder 14-2 108
5, Gahanna Lincoln 12-1 97
6, Mentor (3) 8-0 88
7, Cin. St. Xavier (1) 12-2 87
8, Hilliard Bradley 11-2 44
9, Huber Hts. Wayne 10-2 36
10, Centerville (1) 9-4 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 24. Thomas Worthington 18. Pickerington N. 18. Lima Sr. 13.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (13) 12-2 170
2, Lima Shawnee (1) 15-1 141
3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3) 13-0 136
4, Rossford (1) 14-0 112
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 13-0 104
6, Vincent Warren 11-1 80
7, Hamilton Ross 16-2 46
8, Akr. Buchtel 10-2 45
9, Struthers 14-0 43
10, Warrensville Hts. 12-2 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 30. Trotwood-Madison 17. Thornville Sheridan 13. Circleville Logan Elm 12. Hillsboro 12.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (11) 16-1 176
2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 7-1 130
3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1) 16-0 116
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 9-0 116
5, Sardinia Eastern 16-1 79
6, Wheelersburg 15-0 73
7, Fredericktown 15-1 57
8, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-2 48
9, Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3 39
10, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 13-3 32
(tie) Cin. Taft 9-3 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Collins Western Reserve 20. Frankfort Adena 19. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 18. Richwood N. Union (1) 18. Johnstown-Monroe 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (7) 15-1 138
2, Columbus Grove (4) 12-1 137
3, Antwerp 14-1 136
4, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 18-0 123
5, Ottoville 14-2 115
6, Cin. College Prep 8-1 67
7, McDonald 14-0 62
8, Richmond Hts. (2) 7-4 47
9, Botkins (1) 15-3 36
10, Tol. Christian 12-3 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 33. Glouster Trimble 28. Malvern 15.