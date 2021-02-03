Ohio Girl’s High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 19-0 170
2, Newark (2) 18-1 132
3, Mason 15-0 129
4, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1 103
5, Centerville 14-2 101
6, Bellbrook (1) 16-2 79
7, Huber Hts. Wayne 13-2 74
8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13-1 35
9, Dublin Coffman 15-1 34
10, Can. Glenoak 13-3 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 26. Sylvania Northview 23. Akr. Hoban 21. Reynoldsburg 16.
DIVISION II
1, Thornville Sheridan (3) 15-1 151
(tie) Napoleon (8) 15-1 151
3, Granville (2) 18-1 114
4, McArthur Vinton County 18-1 112
5, Lima Bath 17-2 92
6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 15-0 83
7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 13-3 66
8, Poland Seminary 15-1 47
9, Alliance Marlington 15-2 38
10, Circleville 11-2 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 21. Perry 15.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (14) 16-1 171
2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 15-0 129
3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 17-0 120
4, Beverly Ft. Frye 15-1 96
5, Willard 15-1 88
6, Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 84
7, Sardinia Eastern 18-2 65
8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18-1 42
9, Cin. Purcell Marian 11-2 31
10, Albany Alexander 16-3 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 19. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. Apple Creek Waynedale 14. Elyria Cath. 13. Wheelersburg 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (15) 18-1 169
2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 17-1 128
3, Peebles 12-1 112
4, Minster 16-1 107
(tie)Portsmouth Notre Dame 15-1 107
6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 16-1 89
7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16-1 73
8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 59
9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 14-2 55
10, Newark Cath. 10-1 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 16.