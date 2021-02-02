MT j-v boys beat Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — On Friday, Jan. 29, the Miami Trace junior-varsity basketball team traveled to the county seat of Highland County to take on the Hillsboro Indians.

Miami Trace won the game, 43-38.

Miami Trace’s Austin Boedecker shared game high-scoring honors with 14 points.

Wes May had 10 points for the Panthers.

Eli Fliehman scored six points, Tate Landrum and Shay Salyers both scored four points, Garrett Guess scored three and Braeden Morris scored two for Miami Trace.

For Hillsboro, Ethan Parry connected on four threes and finished with 14 points.

Jayse Middleton scored 14 points (with one three); Korbin Adams and Canaan Griffith each had three points (Adams hit a three) and Jack Rhodes and Bryce Parsons each scored two points.

Hillsboro led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The game was tied, 18-18 at the half.

Miami Trace was in front, 32-27 after three quarters and both teams scored 11 points in the fourth quarter for the 43-38 final.