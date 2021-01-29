High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst Steele 73, Olmsted Falls 65
Anna 64, Sidney Fairlawn 49
Archbold 47, Delta 27
Ashland 56, Massillon 53
Avon Lake 78, N. Ridgeville 51
Baltimore Liberty Union 79, Circleville 47
Bedford 70, Warrensville Hts. 59
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, Lewistown Indian Lake 63
Berlin Hiland 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, 2OT
Bishop Fenwick 50, Hamilton Badin 44
Botkins 72, Houston 39
Bridgeport 62, Barnesville 56
Bryan 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 35
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Galion Northmor 35
Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Oxford Talawanda 46
Cle. St. Ignatius 83, Cle. Benedictine 44
Collins Western Reserve 72, Norwalk St. Paul 66
Cols. Africentric 54, Cols. Walnut Ridge 53
Columbus Grove 83, Bluffton 60
Cornerstone Christian 78, Andrews Osborne Academy 54
Cory-Rawson 42, Arcadia 28
Creston Norwayne 64, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Massillon Tuslaw 39
Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Independence 35
Day. Northridge 59, Carlisle 48
Defiance 74, Celina 43
Defiance Ayersville 50, Edgerton 39
Dola Hardin Northern 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 57
Dover 48, New Philadelphia 40
Elmore Woodmore 46, Tontogany Otsego 38
Findlay 63, Tol. St. Francis 57
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Pandora-Gilboa 50
Fostoria 63, Millbury Lake 43
Franklin 63, Germantown Valley View 42
Ft. Recovery 45, Coldwater 37
Gallipolis Gallia 54, Portsmouth 42
Grafton Midview 53, Avon 42
Granville 55, Zanesville 38
Greenfield McClain 55, Chillicothe 52
Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Ashland Crestview 56, OT
Groveport-Madison 59, Lancaster 52
Hamilton 68, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 65
Hilliard Bradley 60, Hilliard Davidson 45
Hillsboro 73, Miami Trace 54
Holgate 43, Defiance Tinora 34
Ironton 49, Chesapeake 41
Jackson 67, Washington C.H. 41
Kettering Alter 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53
Leavittsburg LaBrae 51, Columbiana Crestview 49
Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 55
Legacy Christian 43, Troy Christian 33
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, Dublin Coffman 55
Liberty Center 48, Swanton 41
Lima Shawnee 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 52
Logan 49, McArthur Vinton County 46
Loudonville 77, Mansfield St. Peter’s 44
Lucas 67, Mansfield Christian 40
Lucasville Valley 67, Beaver Eastern 49
Mansfield Sr. 65, Mt. Vernon 51
Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Delphos St. John’s 44
Mayfield 79, Eastlake North 62
McConnelsville Morgan 44, Coshocton 33
Mechanicsburg 66, N. Lewisburg Triad 59
Mentor 54, Elyria 40
Mineral Ridge 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43
Minster 56, St. Henry 41
Monroe 57, Brookville 45
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, McComb 53
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Lima Temple Christian 42
N. Baltimore 56, Van Buren 37
New Bremen 55, Versailles 43
New London 58, Ashland Mapleton 47
New Paris National Trail 47, Ansonia 41
Oberlin 60, Sheffield Brookside 32
Oregon Stritch 75, Tol. Christian 61
Ottoville 43, Kalida 36
Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls 56
Parma 48, Parma Normandy 42
Pemberville Eastwood 53, Genoa Area 50, OT
Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 43
Pettisville 49, Gorham Fayette 42
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 69, Bradford 42
Poland Seminary 54, Jefferson Area 44, OT
Rockford Parkway 73, New Knoxville 37
Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
Rossford 68, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Salem 69, Alliance Marlington 66
Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Caldwell 57
Sardinia Eastern Brown 88, Manchester 34
Sherwood Fairview 53, Haviland Wayne Trace 48
Spencerville 78, Harrod Allen E. 63
Spring. Greenon 63, Jamestown Greeneview 48
St. Marys Memorial 72, Elida 38
Sunbury Big Walnut 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 51
Sylvania Northview 62, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 39
Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, Sidney 53
Tol. Start 65, Tol. Rogers 56
Toronto 70, Richmond Edison 42
Ursuline Academy 88, Kinsman Badger 31
Van Wert 67, Kenton 58
Van Wert Lincolnview 71, Delphos Jefferson 48
Vandalia Butler 51, Xenia 45
Vanlue 59, Arlington 57
Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 43
Wadsworth 62, N. Royalton 51
Wauseon 40, Metamora Evergreen 34
Westerville S. 55, Westerville N. 37
Wickliffe 78, Mantua Crestwood 72
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Bellaire 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elyria Cath. vs. Bay Village Bay, ppd.
Wooster Triway vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.