High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst Steele 73, Olmsted Falls 65

Anna 64, Sidney Fairlawn 49

Archbold 47, Delta 27

Ashland 56, Massillon 53

Avon Lake 78, N. Ridgeville 51

Baltimore Liberty Union 79, Circleville 47

Bedford 70, Warrensville Hts. 59

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, Lewistown Indian Lake 63

Berlin Hiland 54, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, 2OT

Bishop Fenwick 50, Hamilton Badin 44

Botkins 72, Houston 39

Bridgeport 62, Barnesville 56

Bryan 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 35

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Galion Northmor 35

Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Oxford Talawanda 46

Cle. St. Ignatius 83, Cle. Benedictine 44

Collins Western Reserve 72, Norwalk St. Paul 66

Cols. Africentric 54, Cols. Walnut Ridge 53

Columbus Grove 83, Bluffton 60

Cornerstone Christian 78, Andrews Osborne Academy 54

Cory-Rawson 42, Arcadia 28

Creston Norwayne 64, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Massillon Tuslaw 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Independence 35

Day. Northridge 59, Carlisle 48

Defiance 74, Celina 43

Defiance Ayersville 50, Edgerton 39

Dola Hardin Northern 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 57

Dover 48, New Philadelphia 40

Elmore Woodmore 46, Tontogany Otsego 38

Findlay 63, Tol. St. Francis 57

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Pandora-Gilboa 50

Fostoria 63, Millbury Lake 43

Franklin 63, Germantown Valley View 42

Ft. Recovery 45, Coldwater 37

Gallipolis Gallia 54, Portsmouth 42

Grafton Midview 53, Avon 42

Granville 55, Zanesville 38

Greenfield McClain 55, Chillicothe 52

Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Ashland Crestview 56, OT

Groveport-Madison 59, Lancaster 52

Hamilton 68, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 65

Hilliard Bradley 60, Hilliard Davidson 45

Hillsboro 73, Miami Trace 54

Holgate 43, Defiance Tinora 34

Ironton 49, Chesapeake 41

Jackson 67, Washington C.H. 41

Kettering Alter 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53

Leavittsburg LaBrae 51, Columbiana Crestview 49

Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 55

Legacy Christian 43, Troy Christian 33

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, Dublin Coffman 55

Liberty Center 48, Swanton 41

Lima Shawnee 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 52

Logan 49, McArthur Vinton County 46

Loudonville 77, Mansfield St. Peter’s 44

Lucas 67, Mansfield Christian 40

Lucasville Valley 67, Beaver Eastern 49

Mansfield Sr. 65, Mt. Vernon 51

Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Delphos St. John’s 44

Mayfield 79, Eastlake North 62

McConnelsville Morgan 44, Coshocton 33

Mechanicsburg 66, N. Lewisburg Triad 59

Mentor 54, Elyria 40

Mineral Ridge 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43

Minster 56, St. Henry 41

Monroe 57, Brookville 45

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, McComb 53

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Lima Temple Christian 42

N. Baltimore 56, Van Buren 37

New Bremen 55, Versailles 43

New London 58, Ashland Mapleton 47

New Paris National Trail 47, Ansonia 41

Oberlin 60, Sheffield Brookside 32

Oregon Stritch 75, Tol. Christian 61

Ottoville 43, Kalida 36

Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls 56

Parma 48, Parma Normandy 42

Pemberville Eastwood 53, Genoa Area 50, OT

Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 43

Pettisville 49, Gorham Fayette 42

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 69, Bradford 42

Poland Seminary 54, Jefferson Area 44, OT

Rockford Parkway 73, New Knoxville 37

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

Rossford 68, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Salem 69, Alliance Marlington 66

Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Caldwell 57

Sardinia Eastern Brown 88, Manchester 34

Sherwood Fairview 53, Haviland Wayne Trace 48

Spencerville 78, Harrod Allen E. 63

Spring. Greenon 63, Jamestown Greeneview 48

St. Marys Memorial 72, Elida 38

Sunbury Big Walnut 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 51

Sylvania Northview 62, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 39

Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, Sidney 53

Tol. Start 65, Tol. Rogers 56

Toronto 70, Richmond Edison 42

Ursuline Academy 88, Kinsman Badger 31

Van Wert 67, Kenton 58

Van Wert Lincolnview 71, Delphos Jefferson 48

Vandalia Butler 51, Xenia 45

Vanlue 59, Arlington 57

Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 43

Wadsworth 62, N. Royalton 51

Wauseon 40, Metamora Evergreen 34

Westerville S. 55, Westerville N. 37

Wickliffe 78, Mantua Crestwood 72

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Bellaire 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elyria Cath. vs. Bay Village Bay, ppd.

Wooster Triway vs. Akr. Manchester, ccd.