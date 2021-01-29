Panthers fall at Hillsboro, 73-54

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers made the trip down US 62 to Hillsboro High School to take on the Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday night.

Hillsboro won the game, 73-54.

For the Panthers, sophomore Isaiah Reisinger led with 15 points, hitting five threes.

Sophomore Andrew Guthrie scored 11 points and senior Logan Rodgers scored nine.

Rodgers led the Panthers in rebounds with six. Guthrie and senior Keegan Terry shared the team lead in assists, each with two.

Seniors Ethan Steele and Braden Osborne each had five rebounds.

Rodgers and fellow senior Dylan Bernard each had two blocked shots.

For the FAC-leading Indians (13-2 overall, 7-1 FAC), four players reached double figures, led by senior Ryan Scott with 21. He had four three-point field goals and six rebounds.

Junior Quinton Captain scored 18 points (with four threes); senior Brad Miller scored 14 to go along with six rebounds and senior Hunter Price had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Hillsboro led 21-12 at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Indians were in front, 37-24.

The Panthers had their best offensive quarter in the third, scoring 20 points to 18 for Hillsboro to set the score at 55-44.

Hillsboro won the fourth quarter, 18-10 for the 73-54 final.

Miami Trace (3-7 overall, 1-5 in the FAC) will play at Washington High School Saturday, beginning with the freshman game at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 12 20 10 — 54

H 21 16 18 18 — 73

MIAMI TRACE — Isaiah Reisinger, 0 (5)-0-15; Andrew Guthrie 2-7-11; Logan Rodgers 4-1-9; Dylan Bernard 1 (1)-0-5; Ethan Steele 2-0-4; Cameron Moore 1-2-4; Braden Osborne 1-0-2; Hayden Hunter 1-0-2; Keegan Terry 1-0-2; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Braeden Morris 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (6)-10-54. Free throw shooting: 10 of 13 for 76 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 5; Bernard. Field goal shooting: 19 of 46 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 16 for 37 percent. Rebounds: 28 (10 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 4. Blocked shots: 4. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 17. Bench points: 26. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 5.

HILLSBORO — Ryan Scott 2 (4)-5-21; Quinton Captain 1 (4)-4-18; Brad Miller 6-2-14; Hunter Price 3 (1)-2-11; Lawton Parry 0 (2)-0-6; Nick Lewis 0-2-2; Coltin Hunter 0-1-1; Jakwon Clark 0-0-0; Canaan Griffith 0-0-0; Jayse Middleton 0-0-0; Ethan Parry 0-0-0; Jack Roades 0-0-0; Blake Tira 0-0-0; Shane Sullivan 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (11)-16-73. Free throw shooting: 16 of 19 for 84 percent. Three-point field goals: Scott, 4; Captain, 4; L. Parry, 2; Price. Field goal shooting: 23 of 61 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 11 of 28 for 39 percent. Rebounds: 34 (15 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 10. Blocked shots: 0. Turnovers: 5. Personal fouls: 13. Bench points: 9. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 9.

Stats by Cory Patton