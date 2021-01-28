Greeneview’s Valentine wins all-around

Area high school gymnasts representing their home schools, (Adena, Greeneview, Miami Trace and Washington Court House) participated in a Columbus city Invitational held at Worthington Kilbourne High School. Five schools fielded teams for the event.

Placing in the team standings were: Big Walnut, 111.7; Westerville Central, 109.075; Miami Trace, 96.25; Worthington Kilbourne, 65.65 and Washington Court House, 45.5.

Thirty-three gymnasts competed on the events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview, put forth one of her best overall performances, earning her the first place finish.

The senior stood in first place on floor (8.625) second on bars (7.775) second on beam (8.25) and fourth on vault (7.95). This gave Valentine the combined total of 32.6 to place her above Tree of Life Independent gymnast, Camryn Davis, who scored 32.25.

Miami Trace was on the podium as sophomore McKinley Kelley posted a 31.0 all-around total allowing her to take third place, while teammate Bayley Carr (a freshman) followed in fourth (30.975). Adena gymnast Claire Robinson placed sixth (30.65).

Kelley performed well on the four apparatus events, according to head coach Susan Holloway.

As a gymnast, one strives to earn that perfect score, Holloway explained. In these past week’s practices, Kelley personally achieved greater height in her body angle, coming around through her rotations on uneven bars.

This alone allows her to gain a better score from the judges, Holloway noted. Kelley impressed the judges and drew in the crowd with her rousing floor routine (full of sharp dancing and dynamic, powerful acro tumbling), in which she hit each of her elements earning a 8.5 out of a possible 9.7 score.

Washington freshman Havannah Burns is making her presence known in the field of gymnasts as she earned her own spot in the finished placings on vault and on bars.

Event Placings

Vault

Lizzy Valentine, 2nd, 7.95; McKinley Kelley, 3rd, 7.9; Bayley Carr, 4th, 7.8; Havannah Burns, 5th, 7.75; Claire Robinson, 8th, 7.7; Jenna Hinkley, 5.9

Uneven bars

Lizzy Valentine, 2nd, 7.775; McKinley Kelley, 3rd, 7.55; Bayley Carr, 5th, 6.9; Claire Robinson, 9th, 6.7; Havannah Burns, 6.15

Balance Beam

Lizzy Valentine, 8.25; Claire Robinson, 8.0; Bayley Carr, 7.8; McKinley Kelley, 7.05

Floor Exercise

Lizzy Valentine, 1st, 8.625; McKinley Kelley, 4th, 8.5; Bayley Carr, 5th, 8.475; Claire Robinson, 6th, 8.25

Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School was the All-Around champion recently at Worthington Kilbourne High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Lizzy-Valentine.jpg Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School was the All-Around champion recently at Worthington Kilbourne High School. Courtesy photos Lizzy Valentine executes a Tsukahara Vault entry (round-off onto spring board, back handspring up and over the vault table to a 1/2 twist in the air upon landing). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Lizzy-Valentine-vault.jpg Lizzy Valentine executes a Tsukahara Vault entry (round-off onto spring board, back handspring up and over the vault table to a 1/2 twist in the air upon landing). Courtesy photos Havannah Burns, a Washington High School freshman, performs a handspring vault. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Havannah-Burns-vault.jpg Havannah Burns, a Washington High School freshman, performs a handspring vault. Courtesy photos