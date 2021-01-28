High School Basketball Scores

Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alliance Marlington 53, Can. South 19
Amherst Steele 49, N. Olmsted 37
Ashville Teays Valley 38, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 23
Aurora 36, Barberton 23
Bay Village Bay 53, Fairview 41
Bedford 37, Cle. Hts. 32
Bishop Fenwick 43, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
Bloom-Carroll 40, Cols. Bexley 31
Brunswick 42, Grafton Midview 31
Can. Glenoak 44, Uniontown Lake 28
Can. McKinley 62, Green 52
Cardington-Lincoln 73, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30
Carrollton 41, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 27
Centerville 53, Kettering Fairmont 27
Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Mayfield 33
Chardon 49, Eastlake North 32
Chesapeake 48, New Boston Glenwood 24
Chesterland W. Geauga 63, Orange 13
Circleville 53, Hamilton Township 24
Cin. Hughes 74, Cin. Aiken 34
Cin. Indian Hill 47, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42
Cin. Oak Hills 48, Fairfield 31
Cin. Princeton 63, Hamilton 28
Clyde 37, Norwalk 29
Cols. Beechcroft 49, Cols. Northland 48
Cols. Centennial 35, Cols. Mifflin 29
Cols. School for Girls 29, Cols. Grandview Hts. 24
Cols. Walnut Ridge 92, South 29
Cols. Whetstone 24, East 23
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Chardon NDCL 35
Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Brooklyn 27
Day. Carroll 42, Kettering Alter 33, OT
Dublin Coffman 63, Cols. Africentric 42
Elyria Cath. 57, Medina Buckeye 37
Galloway Westland 61, Horizon Science 10
Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49
Geneva 57, Ashtabula Edgewood 44
Granville 64, Utica 17
Greenfield McClain 53, Chillicothe 37
Heath 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 27
Hudson 47, N. Royalton 30
Jackson 28, Washington C.H. 24
Lakewood 61, Parma 51
Lebanon 63, Cin. West Clermont 38
Lorain Clearview 46, LaGrange Keystone 41
Louisville 87, Youngs. Chaney High School 27
Lyndhurst Brush 76, Madison 49
Malvern 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39
Manchester 61, Portsmouth Clay 28
Marietta 67, Hannibal River 37
Marion Pleasant 42, Sparta Highland 29
Mason 46, Cin. Sycamore 27
McArthur Vinton County 67, Wellston 25
McDermott Scioto NW 45, W. Union 24
Miamisburg 40, Beavercreek 36
Minerva 63, Lisbon Beaver 40
Mt. Gilead 59, Crestline 18
New Lexington 67, Crooksville 37
New Middletown Spring. 47, Columbiana 43
Newark Cath. 51, Zanesville 37
North Intl 69, Cols. Linden-McKinley 68
Norton 64, Streetsboro 21
Oberlin Firelands 64, Sullivan Black River 25
Olmsted Falls 60, N. Ridgeville 43
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 37, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36
Parma Padua 44, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Hebron Lakewood 29
Piqua 53, Greenville 49, 3OT
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Reedsville Eastern 56
Ravenna 52, Akr. Springfield 50
Richwood N. Union 42, Spring. NW 33
Rocky River 44, Parma Normandy 42
Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Richmond Hts. 19
Rocky River Magnificat 60, Cle. St. Joseph 50
Sarahsville Shenandoah 36, Cambridge 34
Seaman N. Adams 40, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Shaker Hts. 50, E. Cle. Shaw 29
Sidney 44, W. Carrollton 37
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Cedarville 48
Springboro 56, Clayton Northmont 32
St. Paris Graham 53, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Macedonia Nordonia 46
Strasburg-Franklin 30, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Tallmadge 53, Kent Roosevelt 51
Thomas Worthington 44, Cols. Independence 40
Thornville Sheridan 55, McConnelsville Morgan 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 62, Bellevue 45
Trenton Edgewood 36, Cin. Mt. Healthy 34
Trotwood-Madison 85, Day. Meadowdale 19
Uhrichsville Claymont 35, Sugarcreek Garaway 23
Vandalia Butler 50, Fairborn 22
Vienna Mathews 64, Heartland Christian 38
W. Chester Lakota W. 93, Middletown 14
Wadsworth 43, Cuyahoga Falls 29
Warrensville Hts. 88, Garfield Hts. 18
Waverly 59, Lucasville Valley 38
Whitehall-Yearling 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 31
Willoughby S. 59, Painesville Riverside 53
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Logan 38
Xenia 47, Riverside Stebbins 28
Youngs. Mooney 45, Youngs. Ursuline 36
Zanesville Maysville 51, Philo 32
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Akr. North vs. Louisville Aquinas, ppd.
Berea-Midpark vs. Avon, ccd.
Brunswick vs. Elyria, ppd.
Cin. Christian vs. Cin. Country Day, ccd.
Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Norwood, ccd.
Cin. Colerain vs. Liberty Twp. Lakota E., ccd.
Felicity-Franklin vs. Peebles, ppd.
Hamilton New Miami vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.
Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. Rootstown, ppd.
Medina Highland vs. Medina, ccd.
Mogadore Field vs. Akr. Coventry, ccd.
Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
Newark Licking Valley vs. Johnstown, ccd.
Richfield Revere vs. Copley, ccd.
Solon vs. Strongsville, ccd.
Spring. Kenton Ridge vs. Bellefontaine, ppd.
Spring. Shawnee vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ccd.
Twinsburg vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.
Warren Howland vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Attica Seneca E. 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52
Barnesville 71, Bridgeport 67
Cols. Africentric 101, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42
Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Mifflin 62
Cols. Independence 71, Cols. Briggs 65
Cols. Linden-McKinley 112, North Intl 35
Cols. Walnut Ridge 52, South 46
Jackson 47, Minford 44
Leipsic 59, Cory-Rawson 55
Mentor 71, Solon 53
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, Reading 55
N. Olmsted 53, Sandusky Perkins 43
Piqua 59, Greenville 36
W. Carrollton 72, Sidney 66
West 61, Cols. Eastmoor 55
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Richmond Edison 32
Xenia 66, Riverside Stebbins 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. Warren Champion, ccd.
East vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.