Lions break 32-game losing streak

CHILLICOTHE — It was a long time in coming.

The Washington Blue Lion boys varsity basketball team last won a game on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, capturing a Sectional championship with a 45-37 victory over the Unioto Shermans.

Washington lost its next game, in the District semifinals to Fairfield Union, 50-39.

Last season, Washington went 0-23 and had lost its first eight games this season.

The Blue Lions ended a 32-game losing streak on Friday, Jan. 22, posting a 67-62 victory over the defending Frontier Athletic Conference champion Chillicothe Cavaliers.

Washington had been averaging just over 42 points per game this season.

Against the Cavs, the Blue Lions rained down a season-high 11 threes on Chillicothe, led by sophomore Tanner Lemaster with 31 points. He hit five of his team’s 11 threes.

A couple of other Blue Lions stepped up to help with offense, including sophomore Traeton Johnson with 14 points, including two threes and freshman John Wall, with eight points (he hit two threes).

Five other players combined for a total of 14 points to help the Blue Lions end the streak of futility.

“It was a great night for this young team moving forward,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We came out hot and shot the ball really well. We played nine guys and all contributed.

“We still have a long, long way to go,” Bartruff said. “I’m really proud of the resilience this group has exhibited through the adversity of this season. The more we can get everyone moving in the same direction, the quicker our program will be more consistent.

“I want to thank all the parents who stayed after the game and celebrated our boys as they came out of the locker room,” Bartruff said.

The Cavs had three players in double figures, led by sophomore Max Lee with 18 points.

Junior Jaiden Cain hit five of his team’s 10 threes for 15 points and sophomore Mason Siberell made three threes and had a total of 11 points.

Washington burst out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Blue Lions were in front, 36-25.

After three quarters of action, Washington held a 55-41 lead.

Chillicothe had its best offensive quarter of the game in the fourth, scoring 21 points to 12 to shave a 14-point deficit to five at game’s end.

The Blue Lions (1-8 overall, 1-4 FAC) will host Jackson Friday and Miami Trace on Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 20 16 19 12 — 67

C 10 15 16 21 — 62

WASHINGTON — John Wall 0 (2)-2-8; Brice Cartwright 1-0-2; Karson Runk 1-0-2; Micai Claggett 0 (1)-1-4; Titus Lotz 0 (1)-0-3; Raleigh Haithcock 1-1-3; Traeton Johnson 4 (2)-0-14; Tanner Lemaster 6 (5)-4-31; Isaiah Haithcock 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (11)-8-67. Free throw shooting: 8 of 12 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Lemaster, 5; Wall, 2; Johnson, 2; Claggett, Lotz.

CHILLICOTHE — Mike Miller 5 (1)-0-13; Donavin Baker 2-1-5; Max Lee 5 (1)-5-18; Jaiden Cain 0 (5)-0-15; Mason Siberell 1 (3)-0-11; Aiden Spaulding 0-0-0; Tre King 0-0-0; Carson Francis 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (10)-6-62. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Cain, 5; Siberell, 3; Miller, Lee.

Members of the Washington Blue Lion basketball team celebrate after a 67-62 win at Chillicothe on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 that snapped a 32-game losing streak for the team. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_celebrating2-1-.jpg Members of the Washington Blue Lion basketball team celebrate after a 67-62 win at Chillicothe on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 that snapped a 32-game losing streak for the team. Photo by Lisa Alspaugh

