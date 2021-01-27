The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Elder (13) 14-1 188
2, Lakewood St. Edward (5) 9-1 148
3, Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 142
4, Massillon Jackson 13-1 114
5, Hilliard Bradley 9-1 111
6, Huber Hts. Wayne 10-1 82
7, Gahanna Lincoln 9-1 67
8, Pickerington N. 7-2 49
9, Centerville (1) 9-2 44
10, Mentor 6-0 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Thomas Worthington (1) 38. Can. McKinley 34. Sylvania Northview 26. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. St. Xavier 12.
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (11) 14-0 188
2, Akr. SVSM (7) 10-2 186
3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 13-0 121
4, Rossford 11-0 119
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 11-0 114
6, Warrensville Hts. 11-1 110
7, Vincent Warren 10-1 63
8, Hamilton Ross 14-2 46
9, Akr. Buchtel 8-2 42
10, Struthers 13-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 18. Batavia 18.Trotwood-Madison 17. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Waverly 14. Shelby 12.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10) 9-0 177
2, Worthington Christian (3) 14-1 171
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4) 7-0 141
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 11-1 122
5, Fredericktown 14-0 105
6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14-0 95
7, Sardinia Eastern 15-1 78
8, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-1 62
9, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12-2 38
(tie) Wheelersburg 14-0 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 32. Richwood N. Union (1) 12, Cin. Taft 17.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (9) 13-1 164
2, Columbus Grove (2) 9-1 156
3, Antwerp 11-1 143
4, Ottoville 13-2 124
5, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 16-0 119
6, Cin. College Prep 7-1 60
7, Tol. Christian 10-2 58
8, Richmond Hts. (3) 4-4 54
(tie) Botkins (2) 13-2 54
10, McDonald 12-0 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 34. Glouster Trimble 31. Stewart Federal Hocking 18. Malvern 18. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 16. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Kalida 12.