Lady Panthers trounce Lady Cavs, 58-36

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers basketball team visited Ohio’s first capital Saturday, Jan. 23 for an afternoon game with the Lady Cavaliers.

Miami Trace hit 50 percent from the field en route to a 58-36 victory.

The Lady Panthers (9-5 overall, 6-1 in the FAC) had three players in double figures, led by sophomore Hillery Jacobs with 14 points. She had one three-point field goal and shared the team lead in rebounds with sophomore Gracey Ferguson with six.

Senior Delaney Eakins scored 13 points, hitting two threes along the way and senior Gracee Stewart scored 13 points, including three three-point baskets.

Senior Magarah Bloom led Miami Trace with four assists and sophomore Kaelin Pfeifer led with four steals.

Sophomore Jacey Harding led Chillicothe with 14 points and sophomore Avery Erslan had 11 points.

Miami Trace led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-17 at the half.

Miami Trace pulled away from Chillicothe in the third quarter, scoring 19 points to four for the Cavs.

Chillicothe had its best offensive output of the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points. However, Miami Trace still gained two points on the Cavs with a 17-point performance.

Miami Trace will play at Unioto Saturday with the junior-varsity game scheduled to start at noon.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 12 19 17 — 58

C 9 8 4 15 — 36

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 1-1-3; Gracee Stewart 2 (3)-0-13; Magarah Bloom 2-0-4; Libby Aleshire 2-1-5; Gracey Ferguson 2-0-4; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 4 (1)-3-14; Emma Pitstick 1-0-2; Jessee Stewart 0-0-0; Delaney Eakins 3 (2)-1-13. TOTALS — 17 (6)-6-58. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: G. Stewart, 3; Eakins, 2; Jacobs. Field goal shooting: 23 of 46 for 50 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 15 for 40 percent. Assists: 14. Steals: 12. Turnovers: 15.

CHILLICOTHE — Jacey Harding 5-4-14; Rhiley Sayers 0 (1)-0-3; Emma Fromm 1-0-2; Ally Alderman 0-0-0; Caroline Corcoran 0-0-0; Kendra Allen 0 (1)-0-3; Avery Erslan 5-1-11; Paige Huggins 1-0-2; Emma Barnes 0-1-1. TOTALS — 12 (2)-6-36. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Sayers, Allen. Field goal shooting: 14 of 41 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 12 for 17 percent. Turnovers: 18. Offensive rebounds: 11.

Stats by Karl Kellenberger