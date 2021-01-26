Panthers upend Cavaliers, 54-39

CHILLICOTHE — On Saturday, Jan, 23, the Miami Trace Panthers basketball teams visted Chillicothe High School to take on the defending Frontier Athletic Conference champion Cavaliers.

The Panthers won the varsity game, 54-39.

For Miami Trace, junior Hayden Hunter was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points.

Senior Ethan Steele scored 11 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Andrew Guthrie had nine points and a team-high four assists.

Senior Braden Osborne had nine points and led his team with three steals and senior Dylan Bernard scored seven points and was second on the team with seven rebounds.

David Hirsch led the Cavaliers with 11 points.

Junior Jaiden Cain had nine points and seven rebounds and junior Donavin Baker scored six points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

Miami Trace held a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers were able to put some daylight between themselves and the Cavaliers with a 15-5 second quarter to put the halftime score at 27-16, in favor of Miami Trace.

Miami Trace extended its lead to 17 points (42-25) with a 15-9 third quarter scoring advantage.

The Cavs scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to 12 for Miami Trace.

The Panthers out-rebounded Chillicothe, 33-28, including a 14-6 advantage on the offensive boards.

Miami Trace had 31 points from non-starters to two for Chillicothe.

The Panthers had an 18-2 lead in second chance points and scored nine points off turnovers to two for the Cavs.

Miami Trace improves to 3-6 overall, 1-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The Panthers will be back in action Friday at Hillsboro, beginning with the junior-varsity game at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 15 15 12 — 54

C 11 5 9 14 — 39

MIAMI TRACE — Hayden Hunter 1 (2)-5-13; Ethan Steele 5-1-11; Andrew Guthrie 4-1-9; Braden Osborne 4-1-9; Dylan Bernard 2 (1)-0-7; Isaiah Reisinger 0 (1)-0-3; Cameron Moore 0-2-2; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (4)-10-54. Free throw shooting: 10 of 13 for 76 percent. Three-point field goals: Hunter, 2; Bernard, Reisinger. Field goal shooting: 20 of 57 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 16 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 33 (14 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 11. Blocked shots: 1. Turnovers: 7. Personal fouls: 16. Bench points: 31. Second chance points: 18. Points off turnovers: 9.

CHILLICOTHE — David Hirsch 1 (3)-0-11; Jaiden Cain 0 (3)-0-9; Donavin Baker 3-0-6; Michael Miller 2-2-6; Maxwell Lee 2-1-5; Tre’quez King 1-0-2. TOTALS — 9 (6)-3-39. Free throw shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Three-point field goals: Hirsch, 3; Cain, 3. Field goal shooting: 15 of 40 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 22 for 27 percent. Rebounds: 28 (6 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 2. Blocked shots: 2. Turnovers: 19. Personal fouls: 14. Bench points: 2. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 2.

Stats by Cory Patton