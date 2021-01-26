MT girls bowling 3rd at Muskingum Invit.

The Miami Trace girls varsity bowling team participated in the Muskingum University Bowling Invitational in Wilmington at Royal Z Lanes on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The team placed third and were awarded individual medals and a trophy for the school. (l-r); Onesti Evans, Lindsey Stump, Brianna Gozy, Gabby McCord, Macie Caudill, Ashtin Ruth, and head coach Diane Amore.

