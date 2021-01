On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lion boys bowling teams met for the final time this season.

Miami Trace won the match with a team total of 2,510 pins to 2,253 for Washington.

For Miami Trace, Connor Collins rolled games of 244 and 210; Brendan Major had a 221 game; Jake Manbevers had a 217 game and Jayden Brown a 213 game.

In the baker portion of the match, Miami Trace had games of 201, 180 and 268.

Owen Mullins of Washington bowled a game of 266.