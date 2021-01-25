Lady Panthers rally, beat Jackson, 44-36

JACKSON — On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers basketball team visited Jackson High School for a game against the Ironladies.

Miami Trace pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 44-36 come-from-behind victory.

Miami Trace senior Gracee Stewart was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points. She had two three-point field goals.

Sophomore Hillery Jacobs scored 10 points, including hitting two three-point baskets.

Senior Delaney Eakins scored six points, sophomore Gracey Ferguson had four points, junior Emma Pitstick scored four points and senior Margarah Bloom scored four.

Bloom led Miami Trace with five rebounds, while Gracee Stewart, junior Libby Aleshire, Jacobs and Eakins each had four rebounds.

Freshman Jessee Stewart hit one three and led with two steals. Ferguson had the team’s other three-point basket.

For Jackson, freshman Teresa Carpenter led with nine points.

Freshmen Mattie Walburn and Kenzie Davis each scored nine points, with Walburn hitting two threes.

Jackson led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, Jackson held a lead of 18-17.

At the end of three quarters of play, Jackson was still in the lead, 28-26.

Miami Trace won the fourth quarter by 10 points to secure the Frontier Athletic Conference road victory.

Miami Trace is back in action Wednesday at Hillsboro.

Miami Trace also won Saturday at Chillicothe, 58-36 to raise its record to 9-5 overall, 6-1 in the FAC.

There will be a report on that game in an upcoming edition of the Record-Herald.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 10 9 18 — 44

J 10 8 10 8 — 36

MIAMI TRACE — Kaelin Pfeifer 0-0-0; Gracee Stewart 1 (2)-4-12; Magarah Bloom 1-2-4; Libby Aleshire 0-1-1; Gracey Ferguson 0 (1)-1-4; Jessee Stewart 0 (1)-0-3; Hillery Jacobs 2 (2)-0-10; Emma Pitstick 1-2-4; Delaney Eakins 0-6-6. TOTALS — 5 (6)-16-44. Free throw shooting: 16 of 24 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: G. Stewart, 2; Jacobs, 2; Ferguson, J. Stewart. Field goal shooting: 11 of 40 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 16 for 38 percent. Rebounds: 28 (9 offensive). Steals: 8. Assists: 7. Turnovers: 10.

JACKSON — Katelyn Webb 2-3-7; Olivia Kennedy 0-0-0; Teresa Carpenter 4-1-9; Mattie Walburn 1 (2)-0-8; Kenzie Davis 3-2-8; Lauren Elliott 0-0-0; Sydney Hughes 2-0-4; Taylor Evans 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (2)-6-34. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Walburn, 2. Field goal shooting: 14 of 42 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 10 for 20 percent. Turnovers: 17. Offensive rebounds: 11.

Stats by Karl Kellenberger