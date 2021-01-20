Blue Lions fall to Vikings, 59-54

McARTHUR — The Washington Blue Lion boys basketball teams made the trip over into Vinton County Saturday, Jan. 16, where, on the outskirts of the village of McArthur stands Vinton County High School, home of the Vikings.

Vinton County won the varsity game, 59-54.

“The kids played hard,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We had a three-point lead with 2:30 left in the fourth.

“Turnovers down the stretch really cost us the game,” Bartruff said. “We have to learn how to play with a lead and win.”

Washington Blue Lion sophomore Tanner Lemaster was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points.

Sophomore Raleigh Haithcock scored 10 points, connecting on two three-point field goals.

Junior Karson Runk hit two threes for six points, senior Micai Claggett scored six points, including making one three-point field goal and sophomore Traeton Johnson hit one three and scored a total of five points.

Vinton County had three players in double figures, led by junior Eli Radabaugh with 17.

Senior Lance Montgomery scored 16 points and Braylon Damron scored 15 points from five three-point baskets.

Vinton County held a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Lions kept things close and trailed 30-27 at halftime.

The Vikings were in front, 43-38 after three quarters of play.

Both teams scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Washington is back in action Friday at Chillicothe.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 15 12 11 16 — 54

VC 21 9 13 16 — 59

WASHINGTON — Brice Cartwright 1-1-3; Karson Runk 0 (2)-0-6; Micai Claggett 1 (1)-1-6; Titus Lotz 1-0-2; Raliegh Haithcock 2 (2)-0-10; Traeton Johnson 0 (1)-2-5; Tanner Lemaster 10-2-22. TOTALS — 15 (6)-6-54. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals; Runk, 2; Haithcock, 2; Claggett, Johnson.

VINTON COUNTY — Randall Matteson 0-1-1; Brock Hamon 0-0-0; Zayne Karr 2-0-4; Lance Montgomery 3 (2)-4-16; Esieson Herrold 2-0-4; Eli Radabaugh 3 (2)-5-17; Braylon Damron 0 (5)-0-15; Asa Davidson 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (9)-10-59. Free throw shooting: 10 of 13 for 77 percent. Three-point field goals: Damron, 5; Montgomery, 2; Radabaugh, 2.

Blue Lions drop j-v game against Vikings

In the junior-varsity game at Vinton County Saturday, Jan. 16, the Vikings beat the Blue Lions, 55-37.

John Wall led Washington with 13 points, including one three-point basket.

Calum Brown scored seven points, Troy Thompson had five points, hitting one three-point shot; A.J. Dallmayer scored four, Kyland Howard hit one three-point basket; Isaiah Haithcock scored two, Brayden May had two points and Coleden May scored one.

Vinton County connected on eight three-point field goals, led by Bradyn Cain with five and a game-high total of 21 points.

Jack Davidson hit two threes and reached double figures with 13 points.

Vinton County led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The game was tied, 22-22 at the half.

Vinton County led 39-31 after three quarters and outscored Washington 16-6 in the fourth quarter.

Blue Lion freshman team beats Vinton County

In the freshman game on Jan. 16, Washington defeated Vinton County, 45-38.

Nine players contributed to the scoring for the Blue Lions, led by Isaiah Haithcock and Coleden May, each with 10 points. Haithcock hit one three-point field goal.

Gabriel Tayese scored seven points (including one three-point basket); Bryce Yeazel scored five (with one three); Logan Presley scored four, Garrett Rickman had three points and a trio of players — Gabe Wightman, Nathan Upthegrove and Brenna Lovely — each scored two points.

Raschke had 12 points for Vinton County and Mohler scored 11.

The Blue Lions led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington expanded its lead to 24-10 at halftime.

It was 35-26 in favor of Washington heading into the fourth quarter, where Vinton County scored 12 points to 10 for the Blue Lions.

Washington Blue Lion junior Karson Runk brings the ball upcourt during a non-conference game at Vinton County High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Karson-Runk-at-Vinton-County-1-16-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion junior Karson Runk brings the ball upcourt during a non-conference game at Vinton County High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Photo by Christy Wall