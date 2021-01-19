Crusaders have busy week of action

The Fayette Christian School Crusaders basketball program was very busy the week of Jan. 11 with all four teams having at least one contest each during the period.

Jan. 12, 2021

The Crusaders took their Junior High boys and girls teams along with the varsity boys to play against the Eagles of Ross County Christian Academy.

Junior High Girls

The Junior High girls was defeated by Ross County 43-16.

The Crusaders were led by Scarlett Cockerill with 11 points. Keziah Knepp had three points and Luisa Epifano added two points.

Junior High Boys

The Crusaders Boys lost their first game in over two years as they were handed a 44-28 setback to Ross County.

Fayette was led by Aaron Taylor with 14 points, Brady Bumpus had eight, J.P. Crichton scored four points and Toby Butcher added two points.

Ross County was led by Gabe Bevin with 22 points.

Senior High Boys

The Crusaders varsity boys won by a 56-39 score.

Brady Bumpus led the team with 20 points followed by Justin Wines and Zander Ivey with 14 points each. Drew Pontious chipped in six points and Nate Chricton added two points.

Gabe Bevans led the Ross County team in scoring with 20 points and Aiden Hutchinson added 11.

Jan. 15, 2021

The Crusaders varsity girls and boys teams played a doubleheader against the Crusaders of Hillsboro Christian Academy.

Varsity Girls

The Fayette Christian Crusaders improved their record to 3-0 overall for the season after a 35-19 win over Hillsboro Christian.

MaKenna Granger led the team with 17 points including one three-pointer. Katelyn Crichton and Emily Barker both scored eight points each and Letisha Knepp added two points.

Hillsboro (1-3) was led by Emma Rhonemus who scored 13 points including one three-point field goal.

Annie Henderson added four points and Bynli Labig had two points.

Varsity Boys

The Fayette Christian boys team defeated Hillsboro, 35-22.

Fayette (4-1) was led by Brady Bumpus with 13 points. Justin Wines scored nine points, Zander Ivey hit one three-point basket and finished with seven points. Drew Pontious added four points and Nate Crichton scored two points.

Hillsboro (now 4-3) was led by Zair Bourne with nine points.

Crusaders Tournament

The 4th annual McDonald’s/FCS Basketball tournament will be held this weekend at Fayette Christian. It’s a boys varsity only event.

Friday night the opening game will be Wayside Baptist (Bucyrus, Ohio) vs. Ross County Christian at 6 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., Germantown Christian plays Fayette Christian.

The consolation game will be Saturday at 10 a.m. and the championship game will start around noon.

All four games will be streamed on the McDonalds Fayette County Ohio Facebook page.