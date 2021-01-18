Strong 4th quarter lifts Lady Lions over Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team visited Chillicothe High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Lady Cavaliers Saturday, Jan. 16.

A substantial 20-4 fourth quarter propelled Washington to a 46-35 victory, their second of the year and their second win in the conference.

The game was tied, 10-10, at the end of the first quarter.

By the time the half had rolled around, Chillicothe held a 19-17 lead.

The Lady Cavs extended their lead to 31-26 after three quarters of play.

The 20-4 fourth quarter surge turned the tide in favor of Washington for the final score of 46-35.

Washington junior Jeleeya Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points. She scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Allie Mongold scored six points and senior Emily Semler scored five.

Senior Mallory Hicks had four points, sophomore Megan Sever scored three and junior Aaralyne Estep and freshman Calleigh Wead-Salmi both added two points.

For Chillicothe, sophomore Jacey Harding led with 13 points.

Junior Emma Fromm and sophomore Avery Erslan each scored nine points for Chillicothe.

Washington will play a non-league game at Peebles Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and another at Zane Trace Saturday at noon.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 10 7 9 20 — 46

C 10 9 12 4 — 35

WASHINGTON — Emily Semler 1-3-5; Aaralyne Estep 1-0-2; Allie Mongold 2-2-6; Mallory Hicks 0-4-4; Megan Sever 1-1-3; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 1-0-2; Jeleeya Smith 9-6-24. TOTALS — 15-16-46. Free throw shooting: 16 of 30 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

CHILLICOTHE — Jacey Harding 2-9-13; Rhiley Sayers 0-0-0; Emma Fromm 3 (1)-0-9; Caroline Corcoran 1-0-2; Kendra Allen 0-0-0; Avery Erslan 3-3-9; Paige Huggins 0-0-0; Emma Barnes 1-0-2; Addie Price 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (1)-12-35. Free throw shooting: 12 of 21 for 57 percent. Three-point field goal: Fromm.