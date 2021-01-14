Panthers win LeElla Baker Bash

On Saturday, Jan. 9, the Miami Trace boys bowling team competed in the LeElla Lanes Baker Bash.

The team was led by Connor Collins with games of 231, 236 and 243 for a 710 series.

Jake Manbevers bowled games of 254, 212 and 191 for a nice 657 series, head coach Ron Amore Sr. said.

Brendan Majors had two very nice games of 246 and 245, Amore said.

Jayden Brown rolled a 210 game in the baker portion of the match. The team had scores of 203, 201, 205 and 178 for a grand total of 3,924, which was good enough to win this year’s tournament by a little over 100 pins over the next highest competitor, the Hillsboro Indians.

The team will travel to Muskingum University for a tournament Saturday.