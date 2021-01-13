N. Adams edges MT j-v girls

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team played the team from North Adams High School.

North Adams won the game, 27-25.

Jessee Stewart led Miami Trace with nine points. She hit two of the team’s three-point field goals.

Mallory Lovett scored seven points, including going 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Lilly Workman scored four points, Hillary McCoy connected on one three-point field goal and Sidney Payton scored two points.

Harlee Brand was the game’s leading scorer for North Adams with 11 points. She had all three of her team’s three-point field goals.

North Adams led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter.

By the end of the first half, Miami Trace was in front, 13-12.

The game was tied, 22-22 at the end of the third quarter.

North Adams scored five points in the fourth quarter to three for Miami Trace.

Miami Trace is scheduled to play at McClain High School Saturday.

The j-v game is slated to begin at noon.