Gymnasts open 2020-21 season

WORTHINGTON — Marking the 25th year of the program, local and area gymnasts recently competed in their first meet of the season, both Miami Trace High School and Washington High School gymnasts performed well and stood in the award placings at the conclusion of the meet.

Worthington Kilbourne hosted and won the meet 133.5 completed team placing.

Thomas Worthington finished second (127.1) Central Crossing (123.25) Washington (107.0) Miami Trace (79.9)

Blue Lion sophomore, Abby Rose, led her team, placing on two events and completing the meet in 7th place of 21 all-around competitors. The Blue Lion gymnast flipped, balanced, swung and tumbled through her routines to help give her team a 107.0 finished score.

The local gymnastics program allows athletes from various surrounding schools to participate in the sport and represent their home schools.

This year there are four schools that combine together in practices, yet compete for their school at competitions (Adena, Greeneview, Miami Trace and Washington).

Vault – 3rd Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview)

Bars – 3rd Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview); 4th Abby Rose (W); 5th Maryn Mustain (W); 7th Bayley Carr (MT); 9th Claire Robinson (Adena); 9th McKinley Kelly (MT); 10 Bayley Carr (MT)

Beam – 8th Claire Robinson (Adena)

Floor – 6th Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview); 10th Bayley Carr (MT)

All-Around – 7th Abby Rose (WCH); 8th Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview); 9th Bayley Carr (MT)

Abby Rose, Washington High School sophomore, 1/2 on 1/2 off twisting over vault table. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Abby-Rose-WCH.jpg Abby Rose, Washington High School sophomore, 1/2 on 1/2 off twisting over vault table. Bayley Carr, Miami Trace freshman, executes a wolfe jump over the top of the four-inch wide balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Bayley-Carr-MT.jpg Bayley Carr, Miami Trace freshman, executes a wolfe jump over the top of the four-inch wide balance beam. Claire Robinson, a freshman from Adena High School, does a back tuck flip on floor exercise. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Claire-Robinson-Adena.jpg Claire Robinson, a freshman from Adena High School, does a back tuck flip on floor exercise. Lizzy Valentine, a senior from Greeneview High School, split leap on floor. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Lizzy-Valentine-gview.jpg Lizzy Valentine, a senior from Greeneview High School, split leap on floor.