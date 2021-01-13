Crusaders defeat Cozaddale Chargers

The Fayette Christian Crusaders defeated the Chargers from Cozaddale Baptist Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 5 by a convincing 54-10 score.

The Crusaders (2-1) led 18-0 after the first quarter and were in front 28-0 with seconds left in the first half when the Chargers scored heading into the locker room.

Brady Bumpus led the Crusaders with 14 points and Nate Crichton added 12.

Other scorers were Drew Pontious with 8 points, Aaron Taylor with 6 (all coming in the fourth quarter) and J.P. Crichton, Gage McDaniel and Zander Ivey each with four points and Justin Wines had 2 points.

The Crusaders may have set a new school single game record by shooting 63 percent from the field on a 26 of 44 performance which includes 0 for 2 on three-point shots. The Crusaders hit both of their free throw attempts.

The Chargers from Goshen were 5 of 21 from the field (24 percent) including 0 for 2 on three point shots. They were 0 for 12 from the charity line.

Fayette Christian had 29 rebounds (9 offensive) while the Chargers had 17 (7 offensive).

The Crusaders turned the ball over 14 times but gave up only two points to the Chargers while Cozaddale had 24 turnovers which the Crusaders converted into 26 points.

The Crusaders boys team will play at Hillsboro Christian Friday at 5 p.m.

All Crusaders boys and girls basketball games are streamed on the McDonalds Fayette Co Ohio Facebook page.