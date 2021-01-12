Warriors beat Blue Lions, 55-34

The Washington Blue Lions hosted the Adena Warriors for a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 12.

A strong first quarter and an even more potent third quarter helped lift Adena to a 55-34 victory.

Washington sophomore Tanner Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 18 points. He hit one three-point field goal.

Senior Micai Claggett and junior Karson Runk both scored six points for the Blue Lions.

Adena senior Jarrett Garrison was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points.

Senior Preston Sykes scored 15 points and senior Logan Bennett added 14 points.

Adena began the game with an 8-0 run.

Lemaster put the Blue Lions on the board with 3:22 to play in the first quarter.

The Warriors fashioned another 8-0 run to increase its lead to 16-2.

Lemaster broke that run with a basket.

Sophomore Traeton Johnson scored for Washington and at the end of the first quarter, Adena was in front, 18-6.

The Warriors extended their lead to 22-6 in the first two minutes of the second quarter.

Down by 16, the Blue Lions cut into Adena’s lead to trim the deficit to 11 at the half, 26-15.

Adena had a big third quarter, outscoring Washington, 23-12.

The Warriors led by as many as 25 points before the quarter ended with Adena on top, 49-27.

Adena slowed things down in the fourth quarter, running a deliberate offense.

Washington got to within 15 points in the fourth quarter before time expired with the Warriors taking the 55-34 win.

“They are really good,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “Coach (Kyle) Bradley and I talked before the game. I’ll tell you what, he has done an amazing job.

“This group that he has took their lumps as freshmen,” Bartruff said. “A lot of those kids played varsity basketball (as freshmen). They are now reaping the benefits of having three or four years of varsity experience.

“They are big, they are athletic and they play very physical,” Bartruff said. “They’ve got some really good scorers and they run their offense. Defensively, they absolutely guard. It’s impressive to watch.

“I thought our kids competed,” Bartruff said. “We got off to a bad start. They came out knocking down shots. We gave up some offensive rebounds. We missed some bunnies, we had some early turnovers, but, I felt like we really battled in the second quarter.

“We have such a young basketball team that we have to continue to learn from these experiences,” Bartruff said. “With the exception of six to eight minutes, we played hard. We’re making baby steps.”

Washington (0-5 overall, 0-3 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) will play at Hillsboro Friday.

Adena (11-2 overall) will host Southeastern in Scioto Valley Conference action Friday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 9 12 7 — 34

A 18 8 23 6 — 55

WASHINGTON — Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Karson Runk 0 (2)-0-6; Micai Claggett 2-2-6; Titus Lotz 0-0-0; Raleigh Haithcock 1-0-2; Traeton Johnson 1-0-2; Tanner Lemaster 7 (1)-1-18. TOTALS — 11 (3)-3-34. Free throw shooting: 3 of 7 for 43 percent. Three-point field goals: Runk, 2; Lemaster. Field goal shooting: 14 of 47 for 30 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 16 for 19 percent. Turnovers: 17.

ADENA — Nate Throckmorton 0-0-0; Dillon McDonald 1-0-2; Jarrett Garrison 9 (1)-0-21; Davis Kerns 0-0-0; Logan Bennett 7-0-14; Preston Sykes 6-3-15; Jacob Shipley 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS — 23 (2)-3-55. Free throw shooting: 3 of 5 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Garrison, Shipley. Field goal shooting: 25 of 54 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 15 for 13 percent. Turnovers: 11.

Stats by Steve Vermillion

Washington Blue Lion senior Brice Cartwright, left, guards Adena senior Preston Sykes during a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Brice-Cartwright-vs-Adena-1-12-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion senior Brice Cartwright, left, guards Adena senior Preston Sykes during a non-conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald