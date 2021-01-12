Blue Lions fall at Jackson, 55-35

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lion boys basketball teams made the long trip down to Jackson to take on the Iron Men in Frontier Athletic Conference games Saturday, Jan. 9.

In the varsity contest, it was a good offensive start for Washington, but the Jackson defense continued to clamp down as the game moved along. The Iron Men came away with a 55-35 victory.

Washington scored 17 points in the first quarter to 24 for Jackson.

The Blue Lions won the second quarter, 11-10 to put the halftime score at 34-28.

Washington held its own against Jackson in the third quarter, with the Iron Men scoring seven to the Blue Lions’ five.

Jackson consolidated its lead and sealed the victory with a 14-2 fourth quarter advantage.

Washington sophomore Tanner Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 13 points. He was 4 of 4 from the free throw line and made one of the team’s three-point field goals.

Sophomore Raliegh Haithcock scored six points, hitting one three-point basket.

Sophomore Traeton Johnson scored five points, with one three and sophomore Titus Lotz scored five points.

Jackson had three players in double figures, led by senior Braxton Hammond with 14 points.

Senior Boston Kuhn and junior Drew Bragg each scored 12 points for the Iron Men.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 17 11 5 2 — 35

J 24 10 7 14 — 55

WASHINGTON — Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Karson Runk 1-0-2; Micai Claggett 2-0-4; Titus Lotz 2-1-5; Raleigh Haithcock 1 (1)-1-6; Traeton Johnson 1 (1)-0-5; Tanner Lemaster 3 (1)-4-13. TOTALS — 10 (3)-6-35. Free throw shooting: 6 of 13 for 46 percent. Three-point field goals: Haithcock, Johnson, Lemaster.

JACKSON — Boston Kuhn 4 (1)-1-12; Nate Woodard 0-0-0; Trey Miller 0-0-0; Drew Bragg 3 (2)-0-12; Holden Blankenship 0 (1)-0-3; Tristan Prater 1 (1)-0-5; Landon Erwin 1-1-3; Evan Spires 3-0-6; Braxton Hammond 6-2-14; Chris Hughes 0-0-0. TOTALS — 18 (5)-4-55. Free throw shooting: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Three-point field goals: Bragg, 2; Kuhn, Blankenship, Prater.

Washington Blue Lion senior Micai Claggett (4) puts up a shot over Jackson junior Evan Spires during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Micai-Claggett-vs-Jackson-1-9-2021.jpg Washington Blue Lion senior Micai Claggett (4) puts up a shot over Jackson junior Evan Spires during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Jackson High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Photo by Christy Wall