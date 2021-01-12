Miami Trace boys bowling beats Chillicothe

On Thursday, Jan. 7, the Miami Trace boys bowling team hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers at LeElla Lanes.

Miami Trace defeated Chillicothe, 2,486 to 2,324.

The Panthers were led by Jayden Brown with games of 268 and 206; Brendan Major, 181; Jake Manbevers, 181 and Connor Collins with a 205.

Miami Trace had baker game scores of 216, 222 and 183.

“The boys have been working very hard in spite of all the distractions that have been happening this season,” Miami Trace head coach Ron Amore Sr. said.

The team is scheduled to host Hillsboro Thursday at 4 p.m.