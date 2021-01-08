Mid-game surge carries Jackson over MT

The Jackson Ironmen made the trip up from Jackson County to play the Miami Trace Panthers Friday evening.

With a strong second and third quarter by the visitors, Jackson came away with a 57-39 victory.

Sophomore Isaiah Reisinger led the Panthers in scoring with nine points, coming on three three-point field goals.

Senior Braden Osborne had eight points and seniors Logan Rodgers and Cameron Moore each added five points.

Rodgers, senior Dylan Bernard and junior Hayden Hunter shared the bulk of the rebounding load, each with five.

Rodgers and sophomore Andrew Guthrie each had one blocked shot.

For Jackson, junior Drew Bragg led with 16 points. Senior Boston Kuhn had 13 points and senior Braxton Hammond scored eight. Hammond had a game-high nine rebounds for Jackson.

Miami Trace took a 7-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Jackson came alive in the second quarter, scoring 26 points to nine for Miami Trace to vault in front, 27-16 by the half.

It was another strong quarter in the third, as Jackson scored 22 points to 13 for Miami Trace.

Jackson shot 48 percent from the field, making 22 of 45 field goal attempts. The Ironmen connected on 8 of 21 three-point shots for 38 percent.

Jackson outrebounded Miami Trace, 33-23. The Panthers had 10 turnovers to 13 for Jackson.

Miami Trace will play at Dayton Stivers Saturday evening.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 9 13 10 — 39

J 1 26 22 8 — 57

MIAMI TRACE — Isaiah Reisinger 0 (3)-0-9; Braden Osborne 4-0-8; Logan Rodgers 1-3-5; Cameron Moore 1 (1)-0-5; Dylan Bernard 2-0-4; Hayden Hunter 0 (1)-0-3; Ethan Steele 1-0-2; Keegan Terry 1-0-2; Andrew Guthrie 0-1-1; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Braeden Morris 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (5)-4-39. Free throw shooting: 4 of 14 for 28 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 3; Moore, Hunter. Field goal shooting: 15 of 50 for 30 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 18 for 27 percent. Rebouns: 23 (9 offensive). Assists: 4. Steals: 9. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 10. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 16. Second chance points: 7. Points off turnovers: 7.

JACKSON — Drew Bragg 3 (3)-1-16; Boston Kuhn 2 (3)-0-13; Braxton Hammond 4-0-8; Evan Spires 3-1-7; Tristan Prater 0 (1)-2-5; Landon Erwin 2-1-5; Holden Blankenship 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS — 14 (8)-5-57. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 62 percent. Three-point field goals: Bragg, 3; Kuhn, 3; Prater, Blankenship. Field goal shooting: 22 of 45 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 21 for 38 percent. Rebounds: 33 (7 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 7. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 11. Bench points: 8. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 11.

Miami Trace sophomore Isaiah Reisinger, right, is closely guarded by Jackson junior Nate Woodard during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Isaiah-Reisinger-vs-Jackson-1-8-2021.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Isaiah Reisinger, right, is closely guarded by Jackson junior Nate Woodard during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald