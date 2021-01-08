McClain tops Blue Lions, 60-30

A very long-time rival, the McClain Tigers, visited Washington High School Friday for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Blue Lions.

With their calling card of defense, the Tigers pulled away in the third quarter for a 60-30 victory.

The first half was close with the Blue Lions leading after eight minutes of play, 8-7.

At the half, McClain held a 19-16 lead.

The third quarter was the turning point, with the Tigers scoring 25 points to just five for the Blue Lions. It was 44-21 in favor of McClain by the time the third quarter ended.

The Tigers had another strong offensive quarter in the fourth, scoring 16 points to nine for the Blue Lions.

McClain had three players in double figures, including the game’s leading scorer, junior Bryson Badgley, with 19 points.

Juniors Braden Wright and Kendyll Toney each contributed 10 points for McClain.

Junior Preston Saunders had eight points for McClain, as the Tigers improve to 7-3 on the season.

Blue Lion sophomore Tanner Lemaster was his team’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Junior Karson Runk scored six points for Washington.

Turnovers were costly for the Blue Lions, unofficially with 34 to 8 for McClain.

McClain (again, unofficially) had 24 offensive rebounds.

Washington made five two-point baskets and six buckets from behind the three-point line. Unofficially, the Blue Lions made 11 of 29 total field goals for 38 percent. They were 6 of 12 from three-point range for 50 percent.

McClain made 24 of 64 field goal attempts for 38 percent. The Tigers were 2 of 9 in three-point shot attempts for 22 percent.

The Blue Lions (0-3 overall, 0-2 in the FAC) travel to Jackson to take on the Iron Men in another FAC contest Saturday evening.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 8 8 5 9 — 30

Mc 7 12 25 16 — 60

WASHINGTON — John Wall 0-0-0; Brice Cartwright 0 (1)-0-3; Karson Runk 0 (2)-0-6; Micai Claggett 0-1-1; Titus Lotz 0-0-0; Raleigh Haithcock 0 (1)-0-3; Mitch Lotz 0 (1)-0-3; Traeton Johnson 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 5 (1)-1-14. TOTALS — 5 (6)-2-30. Free throw shooting: 2 of 4 for 50 percent. Field goal shooting: 11 of 29 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Turnovers: 34.

McCLAIN — Preston Saunders 4-0-8; Bryson Badgley 8-3-19; Lyle White 1-0-2; Jase Allison 0-0-0; Camden Closson 0-0-0; Isaac Carroll 0 (1)-0-3; Evann Mischal 1-0-2; Seth Wise 0-0-0; Braden Wright 3-4-10; Kendyll Toney 3 (1)-1-10; Andrew Newland 0-0-0; Wes Potts 2-2-6; Chris Starkey 0-0-0. TOTALS — 22 (2)-10-60. Free throw shooting: 10 of 23 for 43 percent. Field goal shooting: 24 of 64 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 9 for 22 percent. Turnovers: 8.

Washington Blue Lion sophomore Traeton Johnson (15) takes the ball to the basket surrounded by a trio of McClain Tigers, including senior Camden Closson (15) and junior Wesley Potts 42. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Traeton-Johnson-Blue-Lions-v-McClain-1-8-2021-1-.jpg Washington Blue Lion sophomore Traeton Johnson (15) takes the ball to the basket surrounded by a trio of McClain Tigers, including senior Camden Closson (15) and junior Wesley Potts 42. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald