Blue Lions split j-v, freshman games with Fairfield

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, the Washington Blue Lions returned to the basketball court for just their second games of the season.

Washington played host to the Fairfield Lions.

In the junior-varsity game, Washington won, 47-44 in overtime.

Fairfield won the freshman game, 39-29.

In the junior-varsity game, the Blue Lions had three players in double figures, led by John Wall with 16 points. Wall hit three three-point field goals in the game.

A.J. Dallmayer scored 14 points for Washington and Noah Hicks had 11, including three three-point buckets.

Calum Brown hit two threes for a total of six points.

T.J. Mootz of Fairfield scored 16 points. He had two three-point field goals.

Wyatt Collins scored 12 points for Fairfield, Cade Miller had six points (he hit two threes); Brandon Ludwick and Trey House both scored four points and Owen Larrick scored two points.

The Blue Lions led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, Washington held a 19-17 lead.

The Blue Lions were in front, 28-27 after three quarters.

At the end of regulation, the game was tied, 37-37.

The Blue Lions scored 10 points in the overtime period to seven for Fairfield to emerge with the 47-44 victory.

In the freshman game on Jan. 5, Brennan Lovely led Washington with eight points, including two three-point field goals.

Garrett Rickman and Gabe Wightman both had five points (each hitting one three); Gabriel Tayese and Coleden May both had four points and Logan Presley scored three (he connected for a three-point basket).

For the visiting Lions of Fairfield, Trey House led with 14 points.

Gabe Fouch scored 11 points, including hitting two three-point baskets, Cade Miller scored seven, Caiden Fauber scored six and Larkin Friend had one.

The Blue Lions led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington was in front, 22-16 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Fairfield scored 10 points, while the Blue Lions went scoreless.

In the fourth quarter, Fairfield scored 13 points and Washington scored seven for the 39-29 final.