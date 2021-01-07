Panthers pummell Jackson, 72-6

The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team hosted the Iron Men from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Miami Trace put on something of a pin-fest, dispatching the Iron Men, 72-6.

Miami Trace won nine of the 14 weight class matches by fall.

“A lot of things are going well for us,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “We’re staying healthy. We’ve been able to get a lot out of our practices.

“(Jackson’s coach Brandon Oliver) said that they were a little bit young this year,” Fondale said. “This is only the third match we’ve wrestled this season.

“We had a dual against Greenon, which we lost and a dual against Hillsboro (FAC) which we won,” Fondale said. “We wrestled really well with a lot of intensity tonight. That was probably because usually, at this point in the season, we’ve already had a lot of matches in. My guys had a lot of pent-up energy. They were hungry to wrestle. A lot of these guys have been wrestling most of their lives and they haven’t had many chances this season.”

The match started at 138 pounds with Cody Brown of Jackson pinning sophomore Aiden Johnson in 4:47.

At 145 pounds, Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau pinned Hayden Fliehman in 3:33.

At 152 pounds, Panthers’ senior Mcale Callahan pinned James Bertschi in 1:30.

It was another pin for the Panthers at 160 pounds, with junior Kylan Knapp getting the fall against Aiden Scherer in 1:16.

At 170 pounds, sophomore Vincent Munro pinned Jackson’s Ethan Rasp in 4:37.

Graham Carson (182) of Miami Trace pinned Mike Baker in 3:00.

At 195 pounds, junior Jayden LeBeau pinned David Strong in 1:11.

Junior Bryce Bennett of Miami Trace received a forfeit at 220.

At 285, sophomore Luke Hoppes won an 8-1 match against Scottie Mendoza of Jackson.

At 106 pounds, Panther freshman Corbin Melvin pinned Ava Sheeter in :38.

Miami Trace senior Titus Lehr won his match at 113 pounds by pin over Carter Deck in :56.

At 120 pounds, Miami Trace freshman J.J. Houser received a forfeit.

At 126 pounds, Miami Trace junior Westin Melvin pinned Phillip Allison in 1:23.

Sophomore Riston LeBeau of Miami Trace won a 13-10 decision at 132 pounds over Blake Sheeter.

In one reserve match, Cody Brown beat Miami Trace senior Shane Seymour, 12-2.

Miami Trace will be competing at Logan Elm Saturday. The Panthers will wrestle dual matches against Logan Elm, Monroe, Clinton-Massie and Celina.

“That’ll be our first true test as a team,” Fondale said.

Miami Trace senior Graham Carson is about to pin Mike Baker of Jackson in a 182-pound match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Graham-Carson-vs-Jackson-1-6-2021-1.jpg Miami Trace senior Graham Carson is about to pin Mike Baker of Jackson in a 182-pound match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photo Miami Trace sophomore Luke Hoppes (left) had a battle with Jackson’s Scottie Mendoza at 285 pounds Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Hoppes won this match, 8-1. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_Luke-Hoppes-vs-Jackson-1-6-2021-1.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Luke Hoppes (left) had a battle with Jackson’s Scottie Mendoza at 285 pounds Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Hoppes won this match, 8-1. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photo