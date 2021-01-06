North Adams defeats Miami Trace, 53-40

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers played their first game of the 2021 portion of the season Tuesday, Jan. 5, hosting North Adams.

North Adams won the game, 53-40.

Miami Trace sophomore Hillery Jacobs was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. She hit three of her team’s six three-point field goals.

Senior Gracee Stewart hit two three-point baskets and finished with seven points.

Senior Magarah Bloom scored seven points (including one three-point field goal). Bloom also led Miami Trace with six rebounds.

It was a good start to the game for North Adams as they took a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, North Adams was in front, 19-17.

The second half saw North Adams outscore Miami Trace, 13-9 in the third quarter to increase the margin to 32-26.

North Adams won the fourth quarter, 21-14 for the final score of 53-40.

Miami Trace shot 37 percent from the field (15 of 41) and committed 22 turnovers.

North Adams made 20 of 48 field goal attempts for 42 percent. They turned the ball over 18 times.

Miami Trace (4-4 overall, 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) will be at home Saturday to play conference opponent Jackson. The j-v game starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Chillicothe Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 11 9 14 — 40

NA 13 6 13 21 — 53

MIAMI TRACE — Audrey Craig 0-0-0; Kaelin Pfeifer 1-0-2; Gracee Stewart 0 (2)-1-7; Magarah Bloom 2 (1)-0-7; Libby Aleshire 0-0-0; Gracey Ferguson 2-0-4; Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 2 (3)-3-16; Emma Pitstick 0-0-0; Delaney Eakins 2-0-4. TOTALS — 9 (6)-4-40. Free throw shooting: 4 of 13 for 31 percent. Three-point field goals: Jacobs, 3; Stewart, 2; Bloom. Field goal shooting: 15 of 41 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 17 for 35 percent. Assists: 11. Steals: 8. Turnovers: 22.

NORTH ADAMS — Hutt 0 (1)-0-3; Kendall 2-0-4; Shipley 3 (1)-0-9; Buttelwerth 3 (1)-0-9; Braylie Jones 1 (2)-3-11; Ruckle 0 (1)-2-5; Kenlie Jones 2-0-4; Harper 3-2-8. TOTALS — 14 (6)-7-53. Free throw shooting: 7 of 13 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: B. Jones, 2; Hutt, Shipley, Buttelwerth, Ruckle. Field goal shooting: 20 of 48 for 42 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 17 for 35. Turnovers: 18. Offensive rebounds: 12.

Miami Trace senior Magarah Bloom (left) and sophomore Hillery Jacobs guard a North Adams player during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Jacobs was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. Bloom led Miami Trace with six rebounds. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/01/web1_MT-girls-basketball-vs-North-Adams-1-5-2021.jpg Miami Trace senior Magarah Bloom (left) and sophomore Hillery Jacobs guard a North Adams player during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Jacobs was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. Bloom led Miami Trace with six rebounds. Photo by Megan Hicks