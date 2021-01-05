Crusaders win 2 of 3 from Milford

The Fayette Christian School Crusaders played their second series of games of the season Dec. 15, hosting the Milford Christian Bulldogs.

Fayette Christian won two of the three games played.

GIRLS VARSITY

Fayette Christian 30, Milford 21

The Lady Crusaders improved to 2-0 after the win.

Emily Barker and Katelynn Crichton scored 10 points each to lead the team.

Letisha Knepp added six points and Ryleigh Tooill scored four points.

Milford was led by Leah Dorhout with 13 points including two three-pointers.

The Lady Crusaders led at all the quarter breaks.

At the end of the first period, they were up 6-4 and at the half it was 14-9, Fayette Christian.

After three quarters, it was 22-16, Crusaders.

It was during the third quarter that FCS had one of its biggest leads at 20-9, but the Lady Bulldogs battled back to within four (20-16).

In the final quarter again the Crusaders were in front by 12 points at 28-16 as Milford continued to try and get back in the game.

FCS made 15 of 49 shot attempts from the field for 31 percent. They were 0 for 3 on three-pointers. They did not make a trip to the free throw line in the game.

Milford was 8 of 25 from the field for 32 percent including 2 of 7 on three-pointers. They were 3 of 3 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Crusaders forced the Lady Bulldogs into 24 turnovers, converting them into 16 points.The Lady Bulldogs had only two points off of the 15 Lady Crusaders turnovers.

JR.HIGH BOYS

Fayette Christian 63, Milford 17

The Junior Crusaders raised their record to 2-0 after holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter and the first minute of the second period before Milford scored at the free throw line.

FCS led 17-0 after the first quarter, 31-10 at halftime and 46-12 going into the final six minutes of the fourth period.

Gage McDaniel led the Crusaders with 22 points.

J.P. Crichton and Cade Whitaker were also in double figures, each with 14 points. Aaron Taylor scored eight points, Luke Granger connected for a three-pointer and Toby Butcher scored two points.

Milford was led by Luke Daniels with 10 points with Luke Watson adding four points.

FCS shot 26 of 50 from the field for 52 percent, including 3 of 9 on three-pointers. They were 2 of 6 at the free throw line.

Milford made 14 percent of their shot attempts (6 of 42), including 1 of 10 from three-point range. They were 4 of 8 at the free throw line.

FCS turned the ball over 13 times giving up only one point while the Bulldogs had 25 turnovers resulting in 22 Crusaders points.

VARSITY BOYS

Milford 44, Fayette Christian 42

Milford led at the end of each quarter handing the Crusaders their first loss of the season (1-1).

Milford led 14-9 after the first period thanks to hitting four three-pointers in the quarter. At the half it was 24-19 and after three periods it was 34-29.

FCS committed 6 of their 13 game errors in the first period putting themselves in a hole. The Crusaders shot 43 percent from the field (20 of 47) including only 1 of 6 on three-point shots. They were also 1 of 6 from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were 16 of 41 from the field for 39 percent. They hit 5 of 14 three-point shots for 36 percent. They were 7 of 10 from the charity stripe.

Brady Bumpus led the Crusaders with 17 points and eight rebounds. He had the team’s only three-point field goal. Justin Wines added 13 points while Zander Ivey, Nate Crichton and Drew Pontius each scored four points.

The Bulldogs were led by Ethan Jessup with 17 points (he hit three three-point baskets) and Robbie Johnson scored 10 points (connecting on two three-point shots).

The Crusaders had 13 turnovers, giving up eight points, all in the first quarter and the Bulldogs had 16 turnovers giving up 10 points.

The schedule, which is subject to change, has Fayette Christian School playing at Ross County Tuesday, Jan. 12.

