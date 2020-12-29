MT j-v girls top Fairfield Union, 39-32

LANCASTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Miami Trace junior-varsity girls basketball team made the lengthy trip to Fairfield County for a non-conference game against the Fairfield Union Falcons.

Miami Trace won the game, 39-32.

Jessee Stewart led Miami Trace in scoring with nine points. She made the game’s only three-point field goal.

Hillary McCoy had eight points, Sidney Payton and Mallory Lovett both had seven points, and Sue Morris and Audrey Craig completed the scoring, each with four points.

Isabella Neal led the game for Fairfield Union with 10 points.

Elly Lewis was next with six points, while Jillian Bennett, Nicole Terry and Mimi Thomas each scored four points. Addison Sharp and Jillian Wilkinson both added two points.

Miami Trace had to rally to win this game.

Fairfield Union led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons held a 22-20 lead at the half.

A 10-6 third quarter in favor of Miami Trace gave the Lady Panthers a 30-28 lead.

Miami Trace scored nine points in the fourth quarter to four for Fairfield Union for the final result of 39-32.

Miami Trace is scheduled to resume play on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 with a home game against North Adams.

The j-v play first, starting at 5:30 p.m.