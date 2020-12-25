MT j-v girls defeat Madison Plains, 38-10

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team played a non-conference game at former South Central Ohio League opponent Madison Plains on Monday, Dec. 14.

Miami Trace won the game, 38-10.

Hillary McCoy was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 15 points. She hit the game’s only three-point field goal.

Audrey Craig scored six points, Mallory Lovett had five, Jessee Stewart scored four points, Sue Morris and Sidney Payton both scored three points and Lorelei King scored two points.

Ella Colburn led Madison Plains with six points.

Miami Trace took a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was 25-5 in favor of Miami Trace at halftime.

The Lady Panthers held a 33-10 lead at the end of three quarters of play.

Miami Trace made 9 of 17 free throw attempts for 53 percent. Madison Plains went 4 of 8 from the line for 50 percent.