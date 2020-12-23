Crusaders open season with sweep of Eagles

The Fayette Christian School boys and girls basketball programs started their 2020-21 season on Dec. 8 at home hosting the Adams County Christian School Eagles from West Union, Ohio.

GIRLS VARSITY

The Lady Crusaders won 33-14 in their opening contest.

Adams County struggled all through the contest having 29 turnovers giving up 20 points to the Crusaders.

Fayette Christian had 10 turnovers but those resulted in only leading to four points for the Eagles.

MaKenna Granger led the Crusaders with 15 points. Letisha Knepp and Emily Barker had 8 points each and Katelyn Crichton had 2 points.

Adams County fell behind early trailing 8-0 after the first quarter and didn’t score their first points until the five-minute mark in the second period, trailing 19-2 at halftime.

Asha McEcordy had all 14 points for Adams County.

JR. HIGH BOYS

The Crusaders won by a 59-9 score as they had three players in double figures.

The Crusaders led by a 16-0 first quarter score and were up 30-1 at halftime, giving up only a free throw in the first half while holding the Eagles scoreless until there was 3:27 remaining in the half.

Again the Crusaders pitched a shutout in the third quarter as they expanded the lead to 46-1.

J.P. Crichton led the Junior Crusaders with 20 points (which is believed to be a career high). He made the team’s only two three-point field goals in the contest.

Aaron Taylor added 16 points, Gage McDonald had 12 points and Cade Whitaker chipped in 9 points.

Luke Granger added 2 points for the Crusaders.

Adams County saw Gage Wilson lead with 5 points and Jasian Kennedy add 4 points.

The Eagles committed 36 turnovers in the contest giving up 37 points to the Crusaders.

The Crusaders turned the ball over seven times giving up no points to the Eagles.

The Eagles were 1 of 8 from the free throw line while the Crusaders went 1 of 6.

VARSITY BOYS

The varsity Crusaders boys made it three wins on the night with a convincing 69-23 victory over the Eagles.

Eight players scored led by Zander Ivey with 20 points including two threes. He also had seven steals for the game.

Brady Bumpus had 15 points and 8 steals as the Crusaders forced 40 turnovers during the contest, including 23 steals. The Crusaders had 42 of their 69 points coming off of the Eagles turnovers.

Justin Wines chipped in 12 points for Fayette Christian. Other scorers included Drew Pontius with 6 points, Nate Crichton and Gage McDaniel with 5 points each, Cade Whitaker with 4 points and J.P. Crichton with 2 points.

The Eagles were led by Aaron Walters with 7 points, Teghan Frost with 6 points, Riley Cadwallader scored 5 points, Adam Berry with 3 and Kenton Gray with 2 points.

The Crusaders hit 27 of 47 from the field for 57 percent, including 3 of 5 on three pointers. They were 6 of 13 from the free throw line.

They had 21 turnovers giving up only 4 points to the Eagles.

Eagles were 6 of 21 from the field (28 percent), including 3 of 3 on three-point shots and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.