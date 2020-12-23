Wilmington wins j-v game against Washington

WILMINGTON — The Washington Lady Blue Lion junior-varsity basketball team visited former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Wilmington won the game, 24-19.

Addison Shiltz and Calleigh Wead-Salmi shared team scoring honors, each with six points.

A trio of players — Trinity George, Lindsey Bunch and Lilly Shaw — each scored two points and Alizae Ryan scored one.

Madison Schuster was the game’s leading scorer for Wilmington with 13 points.

Jaya Cumberland scored four points, Lisbon Smith, Keiana Murdock and Jada Current each scored two points and Lexus Reiley scored one.

Washington led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Wilmington had overtaken Washington by the half to take a 13-8 lead.

Wilmington scored eight points in the third quarter to six for Washington to take a 21-14 lead into the final period.

Wilmington was 3 of 6 from the free throw line and Washington was 1 of 4.

Cumberland hit the only three-point field goal of the game for Wilmington.