MT boys bowling tops Blue Lions

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Miami Trace boys varsity bowling team had its first match of the season against the Washington Blue Lions.

The Panthers were led by junior Connor Collins with high games of 259 and 238, followed by freshman Jake Manbevers with games of 245 and 233.

Sophomore Brendan Major bowled a nice 233 and Jayden Brown had a nice 224 game, according to head coach Ron Amore Sr.

In the baker games, Miami Trace bowled a 204, 202 and 194.

The total pin count for Miami Trace was 2,682 to 2,150 for Washington.