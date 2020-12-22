Lady Lions split games at Jackson

JACKSON — On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity and reserve basketball teams traveled to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up with the Iron Ladies.

Jackson won the varsity game, 41-32.

Washington senior Mallory Hicks had a varsity career-high of 16 points.

Junior Jeleeya Smith scored 11, sophomore Megan Sever scored three points and freshman Calleigh Wead-Salmi scored two points.

Jackson freshman T.J. Carpenter was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points.

Fresman Mattie Walburn scored seven points, senior Taylor Evans and junior Katelyn Webb both had four points and freshman Kenzie Davis scored one point.

Jackson took a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Lions responded in the second quarter and trailed 20-14 at the half.

Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter with Jackson holding a 30-24 lead with eight minutes remaining.

Washington was 8 of 14 from the free throw line for 57 percent.

Jackson made 11 of 21 shots from the line for 52 percent.

Washington won the junior-varsity game against Jackson, 34-31.

Calleigh Wead-Salmi was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 15 points.

Trinity George scored eight points for Washington, Lindsey Bunch and Lilly Shaw both scored five points and Kaithlyn Maquilling scored one.

For Jackson, Hattie Mollett and Bailey Witt each scored five points; Meeka Harris scored four points, Madelyn Fannin had three points and Rylie Kilgour and Nevaeh Easley both added two points.

Washington led 10-2 at the end of the first quarter and 16-9 at the half.

After three quarters of play, Washington was in front, 23-15.

Washington’s next game is currently scheduled to be Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Fairfield High School located south of Leesburg.